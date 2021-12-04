TOMORROW X TOGETHER wraps up a successful year with 2021 Billboard year end charts

TOMORROW X TOGETHER wrapped up a successful year charting their name in 7 categories of the Billboard Year-End Chart for 2021. K-pop’s ‘It’ boys chart their first Billboard 200 year-end entry with 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'.

According to Billboard, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' was placed at number 197 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart of 2021. This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the only male K-pop artist other than BTS to list on the year-end Billboard 200 Albums! 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' entered the Billboard 200 at number 5 and charted for 13 weeks, making it the longest-running K-pop album on the Billboard 200 in 2021.

Not just that, The quintet also ranked number 3 on World Albums Artists and number 17 on Top Album Sales Artists. 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' charted on number 5 on World Albums, number 16 on Tastemaker Albums, and number 23 on Top Album Sales. TOMORROW X TOGETHER listed three albums on Top Current Album Sales. 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' landed on number 14, 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on number 74, and their 1st Japanese studio album 'STILL DREAMING' ranked number 176.

Also, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER held their first exclusive concert ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT: BOY>’ on October 3 this year, much to MOAs joy and happiness.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel & more artists to perform at the 2021 KBS Song Festival

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.