TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu’s future schedules undecided due to bad health following Bangkok show

Beomgyu’s health However, on the first day of their Bangkok show member Beomgyu felt unwell mid performance. His agency has since released a statement addressed his health and future schedules where they notified the fans that though Beomgyu has since recovered and is taking enough rest, they will schedule his further activities only after putting his condition as their top priority. Beomgyu is said to have been interested to participate in all performances.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on the Asia leg of their ongoing tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR IN ASIA. The five-piece set out on this part of the tour on October 12 and have so far performed in Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, with their last stop being Bangkok where they were set to take to the stage for two continuous days of concert at the Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you on the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member BEOMGYU and his future schedule.

BEOMGYU was feeling unwell during the Bangkok show of the Asia Tour on October 22 (ICT). Thankfully he returned to the stage and now he is taking a period of rest and focusing on recuperation after the show has been concluded.

The artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all performances scheduled, but our company plans to schedule future activities placing the artist’s health as a top priority.

We will inform you with any updates on the changes of the future schedule as soon as possible.

Thank you.”

In the past too, during TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s tour in the US, Beomgyu felt unwell and decided to retire from a show in Atlanta while performing. He had since recovered well and returned to the group’s future promotions and performances. Meanwhile, the quintet is said to have been working on their next release as the members tease on the process and plans being made.