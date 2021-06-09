Tomorrow x Together's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE makes solid debut on Billboard World Albums Chart at number 4

TXT’s new album is off a strong start on the Billboard charts! Read on to find out.

Tomorrow x Together is off to a great start! The talented Gen 4 boy group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group. And they are only growing from strength to strength!

On May 31, Tomorrow x Together made their return with their second full-length album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” featuring the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).” The album and its title track has been well received by fans across the world, and hailed it as one of the best songs of the year! "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and at number 64 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. Also, their new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Seori debuted at number 3 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, while their B-side “Anti-Romantic” entered the chart at number 8.

Also, Tomorrow x Together will appear on today's special broadcast of Weekly Idol, where they also performed Shawn Mendes' In My Blood. In the coming days, Tomorrow x Together will make appearances on Good Morning America and The Late Late Show with James Corden where they will perform their English track, Magic.

