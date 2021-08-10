TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE sets THIS record on Billboard 200 chart

Even as they gear up for a new comeback, TXT is still going strong on the Billboard charts! For the week ending on August 14, 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' ranked at number 126, extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in its ninth consecutive week! 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' debuted at number 5 upon release.

The only other K-pop groups in history to have an album spend nine weeks (consecutive or non-consecutive) on the Billboard 200 are BTS, SuperM, NCT 127 and BLACKPINK! Meanwhile, BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN and NCT claim top spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart! BTS landed a total of seven albums in the top 15 this week, with 'BE' rising to number 1 spot and 'Map of the Soul: 7' at the second spot. 'Love Yourself: Answer' charted at number 7, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' at number 9, 'Skool Luv Affair' at number 11, 'Love Yourself: Her' at number 13 and 'Love Yourself: Tear' at number 15.

BLACKPINK’s 'THE ALBUM' maintained its position at the number 6 spot in its 44th week on the chart, while SEVENTEEN’s new comeback 'Your Choice' retained the number 12 spot. Finally, NCT’s 'RESONANCE Pt. 1' re-entered the chart at number 14 spot this week, marking its 38th non-consecutive week in the top 15! Congratulations to all the talented groups!

