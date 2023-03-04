TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin is all smiles as he poses and dances along with Bebe Rexha

On March 4, Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram to pose with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin as the latter finally meets his idol/inspiration! Previously, they have had interactions on Twitter as well as award shows, where they exchange numbers. They also dance together, leaving fans grooving along with them. The post was captioned with ‘Sweet, Sweet Angel’ and they pose like long-lost friends.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai) appeared on the 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on February 27th and gave a live performance of the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' of 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION'. unfolded It is the second time that they appeared on the 'James Corden Show' after the stage of 'Magic', a song from the 2nd regular album 'Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE' in 2021.

On this day, James Corden said, “'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' entered the 'Billboard 200' chart at number one. We are thrilled and honored to have them with us,” introducing TOMORROW X TOGETHER. TOMORROW X TOGETHER took control of the atmosphere at once with strong facial expressions and a dynamic live performance with the song 'Sugar Rush Ride,' which depicts a boy falling into irresistible temptation. The enthusiastic cheers of the audience and the appearance of singing along to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's songs throughout the stage made them realize their immense popularity in North America.

Their achievements:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which appeared on a popular American TV show again with a new song, is continuing its global box office success with 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' which has been at the top for 4 consecutive weeks after entering the 'Billboard 200' chart, and sold 2.18 million copies in the first week of release alone, achieving a 'double million seller'. Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will hold a total of 23 concerts in 13 cities with their second world tour 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR' after their debut. The Seoul performance, announcing the start of the long journey, will be held at KSPO DOME for two days from March 25 to 26, and online live streaming will be performed in parallel with the offline performances.

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 6 with Lee Sung Min: SUGA says dad wants him to marry; Reveals favourite BTS song he’s written

Advertisement