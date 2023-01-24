TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin reveals his admiration and respect for BTS’ RM

TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s Soobin spoke of various aspects of being a K-Pop leader and he mentioned BTS’ RM as one of the leaders and artists he truly admires, which is such a sweet confession! Soobin further elucidates that he knows that he is not a perfect leader who can take on every responsibility head on, unlike RM, who is a confident and calm leader.

He went on to say how much he admires RM’s thought process and his talents. He said that RM has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas and confidence in his own tastes and directions, which is difficult for Soobin to replicate and he said that he’d rather be the best leader for TOMORROW X TOGETHER itself so that they can come to him and feel at ease while sharing their issues. Soobin seems more mature than his age and the fact remains is that RM and Soobin are different people that have their own way to lead a group and they have done a fantastic job!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s upcoming release:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER posted an album preview of their 5th mini album 'Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' on January 23rd. In the preview video, the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride', 'Devil by the Window', 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)', 'Tinnitus’, 'Leaving Neverland', etc. It contains the highlight sound sources of the five songs included in the album. The title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' is an alternative pop dance genre, and the funky guitar sound harmonizes with the reversal chorus, creating a refreshing yet dreamy sexiness. In this song, TOMORROW X TOGETHER depicts a boy who falls into the temptation of a sweet but deadly devil.

The album:

In addition to this, the new album includes 'Devil by the Window', which leaves a strong impression of the pop genre as a prequel to the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride', and a pop rap genre in which Yeonjun is in charge of composing the melody (Top Line) and all members participate in the lyrics. 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)', 'Tinnitus (I want to be a stone)' depicting the emptiness that comes after a noisy party in a trendy afro-pop genre, It contains music of various genres, such as 'Leaving Neverland', a rock-based pop song that says goodbye to Neverland, an irresponsible paradise.

