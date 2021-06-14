Tomorrow x Together's new album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE makes smashing debut in top 5 of Billboard 200

Tomorrow x Together has achieved their highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200 with their new album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE! Read on to find out.

There is no stopping Tomorrow x Together isn't it! The talented and charismatic Gen 4 boy group released their new album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' that literally caused chaos in fans' hearts as the album achieved record-breaking numbers, catapulting the group to newer heights of stardom! Now, the talented quintet made a smashing debut in the top 5 of Billboard 200 rankings!

In a recent update, Tomorrow x Together has achieved their highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200 with their new album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE!' On June 13, Billboard announced that the group's second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' has debuted at number 5 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, it's weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. This achievement marks the group's first time entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200, as well as their fourth entry on the chart overall, following 'The Dream Chapter: STAR', 'minisode1: Blue Hour' and 'Still Dreaming'.

Tomorrow x Together is now only the third K-pop group in history to chart multiple albums on the Billboard 200 in the same year, following BTS and TWICE. The group released their first-ever English song, Magic, an effervescent pop-disco track packed with cheerful lyrics and incredible dance moves. Congratulations to Tomorrow x Together.

