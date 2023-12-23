Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun turns into a student for hosting his first web variety show; Details

Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun is all set to embark on a brand new journey as the sole host of his very first web variety show, titled "Story About Me: From Idol to Student in My Past Life - Academy Past Life." This exciting announcement was made on December 22, and we can't wait to see what Taehyun has in store for us!

Taehyun, a prominent member of the K-pop group Tomorrow X Together is set to start a new journey as the sole host of an upcoming web variety show titled Story About Me: From Idol to Student in My Past Life – Academy Past Life (literal title), officially announced on December 22. The show promises an intriguing blend of entertainment and education.

The show's premise revolves around Taehyun personally exploring various academies in South Korea, spanning fields of education, hobbies, and sports. This unique concept aims to engage viewers of all ages, offering both entertainment and informative content. Taking a distinctive twist, Taehyun will embody the role of a male protagonist from a web novel unexpectedly transported back to his past life.

A representative from the producer’s team highlighted Taehyun's versatile talents, expressing excitement about showcasing his diverse charms in Academy Past Life. They noted how Taehyun's exceptional skills and stage presence, which have garnered widespread attention globally, will reveal a new side of his persona through this show.

Taehyun, known for entertaining audiences with his performances, is poised to offer a fresh and multifaceted portrayal in this upcoming variety show. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await Taehyun’s exploration of academies and the unique narrative twist in Academy Past Life.

Watch a sneak-peak to Taehyun’s Story About Me: From Idol to Student in My Past Life – Academy Past Life

Tomorrow X Together are the next guest on Running Man for a Christmas Special

The highly-anticipated appearance of TXT as a full group on the renowned variety show Running Man has been officially teased, setting the stage for an exciting Christmas Eve special. On December 21, the program offered a sneak peek with photos showcasing the name tags of all TXT members, teasing fans with the caption, “Running Man’ x TXT’s full group. See you on Christmas Eve!”

This upcoming episode is rumored to feature a thrilling Christmas special race, adding a festive flair to the popular show. While Yeonjun and Huening Kai had previously showcased their talents in the Best Friend Special Friendship Race in December 2020, this marks the first time that TXT will grace the Running Man stage together as a complete group.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they eagerly await the group's full participation in the exhilarating challenges and entertaining dynamics that Running Man is renowned for. The episode featuring TXT is scheduled to air on December 24 at 6:15 p.m. KST, promising an engaging and lively Christmas Eve celebration for viewers worldwide.

