TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION continues its reign as top selling album in US in 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER newest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION maintained its top spot for the best selling K-Pop album in the US in 2023, which was previously held by their brother group BTS’ latest album Proof.

According to the latest chart (as of April 1) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on the 28th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released Mini 5 in January. The house 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' ranked 63rd on the 'Billboard 200' chart. Excluding BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only K-pop boy group to have their name in the top 100 on the Billboard 200 for 8 consecutive weeks. In addition, 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' ranked 6th on the 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album Sales' charts, respectively, and ranked 2nd on the 'World Album' chart for two consecutive weeks. TOMORROW X TOGETHER ranked 30th on the 'Artist 100' chart, a 10-step rebound from the previous week.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER carries out various activities in North America and continues its popularity craze. They will be holding their second world tour in 6 cities in the US in May, and they are about to enter the North American stadium for the first time since their debut with a Los Angeles concert held at BMO Stadium on May 27-28. On the afternoon of March 26th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER held their second world tour 'ACT: SWEET MIRAGE' at KSPO DOME, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul. In this performance, which was held the day before, TOMORROW X TOGETHER proved their popularity by attracting 20,000 spectators over two days. On this day, TOMORROW X TOGETHER prepared a rich set list of about 20 songs and showed off their colorful charm. In the meantime, as a storyteller who encompasses the narrative of the album, they added fun by using their strengths. Various elements that make up the performance, such as the set list, the VCR connected to the stage, and the stage direction, were organically woven together to heighten the sense of immersion. Also, in August, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will appear as a headliner at the large-scale music festival 'Lollapalooza' held in Chicago, Illinois, USA, to solidify their position in North America.

