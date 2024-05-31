TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun becomes global ambassador of Italian luxury fashion house Moncler

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the biggest K-pop boy groups in the scene at the moment, and it recently made a banging comeback. The group is currently on a world tour.

On May 31, 2024, Yeonjun of TXT was selected as the global ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion house Moncler. The news has sent a wave of happiness and pride among fans.

On May 31, 2024, just hours ago, it was announced that Italian luxury fashion house Moncler, which is headquartered in Milan, has selected Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER as their new global ambassador.

Yeonjun has always been commended for his beautiful voice as well as striking visuals; hence, the news that he was announced as the global ambassador for Moncler comes as a pleasant development.

Yeonjun’s fun and colorful personality will mingle with Moncler’s ready-to-wear clothing. Recently, the brand has been entering the world of street fashion and reigning it with its iconic monogram and cartoon duck mascot, with which Yeonjun will pair in a perfect manner.

This marks a big turn in Yeonjun's career as a fashion icon, in addition to his famous image as a K-pop idol.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun recently helped a fan propose to his girlfriend during the send-off after TXT’s Atlanta concert. The moment was captured by fans and was also shared by the TXT member himself through comments on Weverse (HYBE’s platform for artists and fans' conversations).

Know more about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently dropped their sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. The album was the third installment in TXT’s minisode series. The mini album was released alongside a mesmerizing music video of the title track, Deja Vu, on April 1, 2024.

Recently, TXT joined BTS and became the only second K-pop artist to have 10 albums chart on the Billboard 200, marking a big achievement in their career.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on their third world tour called WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE and is in the middle of the American leg of the tour. In the most recent performance, they set the stage ablaze in Atlanta on May 29. The next performance will take TXT to NYC for two performances at the Madison Square Garden on June 1 and 2, 2024.

