Tomorrow’s Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Kang Hae Rim confirmed to lead new psychological drama

On April 13th, the production team of the drama 'Gaslighting' said, "After confirming the casting of the four main actors, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Kang Hae Rim, we will begin filming in earnest."

Gaslighting:

'Gaslighting' is the story of a successful psychological counselor and celebrity Noh Young Won (Kim Hee Sun), who faces and cooperates with her mother-in-law Hong Sa Gang (Lee Hye Young) in an incident that threatens their happy family, and tries to protect her precious family. Director Kim Seung Woo, who wrote and directed the movie 'Find Me', will participate as a creator and director, and writer Nam Ji Yeon of the web drama 'So I Married an Anti-Fan' will write.

The cast:

Kim Hee Sun takes on the role of Yeong Won, the perfect career woman who is the best psychological counselor in Korea, and sets out to renew her life character once again. Yeong Won, who is envied by many, falls into a whirlpool where her happiness is threatened as she faces all the secrets in an instant due to an unexpected incident. Lee Hye Young plays Young Won's mother-in-law and detective writer Hong Sa Gang. She is a charismatic, prickly and sensitive mother-in-law who often clashes with her young, but after an incident with her, she tries to cooperate with her and protect her family. Lee Hye Young, who showed the image of a powerful woman in the drama 'Kill Hill' and appeared in the Disney+ original series 'Casino' and gave a strong impact until the end, is looking forward to what kind of acting she will do this time.

Kim Nam Hee and Kang Hae Rim:

Kim Nam Hee was cast in the role of Jae Jin, the clean and perfect eternal husband. A caring husband, a father with good empathy, and a recognized doctor Jae Jin are a married couple who is envied by Eternity and everyone. Attention is focusing on Kim Nam Hee, who has already proven her solid acting skills in Kang Hae Rim, who appeared as the female lead in Netflix's original 'Somebody' and received great acclaim for her delicate emotional acting and stable acting skills, plays Sena, a woman wrapped in a veil. Sena's three-dimensional character implementation with many secrets and mysterious atmosphere amplifies her curiosity. 'Gaslighting' is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

