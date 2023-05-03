Tony Awards 2023: f(x)’s Luna, Miss A’s Min, Kevin Woo starrer Broadway Musical KPOP bags 3 nominations

The prestigious Tony Awards announced their nominations list for the year 2023, and among them is the musical 'KPOP,' which has garnered not one, not two, but three nominations! The show has been nominated in the categories of Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Costume Design of a Musical. This is a significant achievement for the show, as it marks songwriter Helen Park as the first Asian female composer for a Broadway musical in history.

A significant milestone for Helen Park

The nomination for Best Original Score is particularly meaningful for Helen Park, who is now in the running to become the first Asian female ever to win the award, alongside her co-composer Max Vernon. The recognition is a significant milestone for Asian female representation in the field of Broadway musicals.

Broadway Musical KPOP bags 3 nominations

Along with Best Original Score it is nominated for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design of a Musical also highlights the incredible work done by the production team to bring the musical to life. This recognition reflects the show's creative vision, which seamlessly blends K-pop's distinct style and culture with the traditional elements of Broadway musicals. Overall, ‘KPOP’ has set a new benchmark for musical theater and has emerged as a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

Fictional K-Pop musical starring real-life K-Pop idols

‘KPOP’ is an original musical about fictional K-Pop stars gearing up to make their debut in the United States. The Broadway production starred a number of real-life K-pop idols, including Luna from f(x), Min from Miss A, Kevin Woo from U-KISS, and Kim Bohyung from SPICA. The show ran on Broadway from November to December 2022, following a successful off-Broadway run in 2017.

What's Next for KPOP?

With three Tony Awards nominations under its belt, ‘KPOP’ is poised to make a lasting impact on the Broadway scene. The show has already garnered a loyal following and has received critical acclaim for its unique and engaging story. It remains to be seen if it will take home any awards, but regardless of the outcome, ‘KPOP’ has proven that the world is ready for more diverse and inclusive stories on the stage.

