Too Bad music video: G-Dragon’s upbeat Ubermensch album track featuring Anderson Paak with aespa’s Karina cameo wows

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's just made his much-anticipated solo comeback, Übermensch, on February 25 at February 25 at 2 PM KST (12 AM EST/10:30 AM IST). He also unveiled the music video for Too Bad, the album's third pre-release track, featuring Anderson .Paak. This energetic and vibrant song is a track, guaranteed to get you grooving. The song also features a special cameo appearance by aespa's Karina, making the track even more captivating.

G-Dragon's Too Bad MV, includes his classic loud, groovy, party-anthem-like feel. The song can be said to be an entertainer, boasting vibrant sets, playful lyrics, and rhythmic beats that come together to create a delightfully upbeat experience. The dynamic collaboration between G-Dragon and Anderson .Paak, two rappers known for their high-energy styles, results in a truly explosive and addictive track. Besides them, Karina's visuals add on to the song.

Watch the full Too Bad MV here:

Karina strikes a pose in front of a sleek blue car, drawing attention with her bold red and white outfit that creates a striking contrast. In another scene, G-Dragon is seen singing beside her. The chorus of the song includes the lines "Baby girl, too bad for me" and "Break me off passionately", hinting at a toxic relationship. Even though the song is light-hearted in tone, the BIGBANG member subtly brings in the serious talk of being obsessively in love with somebody and being unable to let go, even after knowing that isn't worth having in life.

G-Dragon begins the song with "is she that good", and uses the entire song to answer the question. In the MV, the artist says that the beloved has a hold on him and he is addicted to her touch. All he wants iso have her in his arms and spend quality time with her. Too Bad is the third dropped one from among the eight diverse tracks of Übermensch. Its previous releases, Home Sweet Home and Power, impressed fans greatly and a similar possibility has been noticed for Too Bad. The other five tracks are titled Drama, IBELONGIIU, Take Me, BONAMANA and Gyro-Drop.