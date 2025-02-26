TOO BAD MV: Korean fans unhappy over G-Dragon's 'meaningless' lyrics and limited use of aespa's Karina

BIGBANG's G-Dragon dropped his much-awaited TOO BAD music video, the title track of his comeback album, Übermensch, on February 25 at 2 PM KST (12 AM EST/10:30 AM IST). The song is light-hearted, upbeat and groovy, but not everyone is impressed with its composition. Korean fans are criticizing the lyrics of the song and are also unhappy with the limited usage of a talent like Karina from aespa in the song.

Fans were disappointed at Karina being reduced to just a visual addition of the song. The aespa member appeared for a 20-second couple dance part of the TOO BAD with G-Dragon. But fans wanted to see more of her, owing to her exceptional talent and successful career as a fourth gen ace. Korean fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration regarding this, by writing, "Did he need to include her in that dance part? She's a busy idol but I think it was a waste to just include her for the dance part."

Another fan wrote, "Seems like he's just flaunting her like a trophy or something." Some even expressed concern regarding the cameo of a much younger artist like Karina in the song which features lyrics like "Baby girl, too bad for me" and "If MBTI says sexy type, then let my babe be my type". Not just on X, K-netizens reacted the same way on Pann, which is a popular online forum for discussions on celebrities and current events.

Advertisement

A Pann user wrote, "An ajusshi who is almost 40 brings in someone much younger than him like Karina and writes (such) lyrics?" They are also criticizing him for using "childish" lyrics which are "just like a song by a 10-year-old kid". As per them, G-Dragon has been stuck to his youth-era song themes and has not evolved with age.

They called Karina's presence in the song the only part that was worth noticing, even though it was a limited. A fan wrote, "Aside from Karina’s appearance, the lyrics are just meaningless. Isn’t GD almost 40? And he’s still writing lyrics like that." Some even went as far as to call him a "pervert" for writing such lyrics and featuring a 24-year-old female artist in the song.