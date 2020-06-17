Too Hot to Handle: Francesca Farago confirms split from Harry Jowsey; Says ‘I thought we will end up together’

Too Hot to Handle couple Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey announced their breakup and Farago said revealed that they called it quits because of their long distance relationship.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have called it quits. The couple, who met on Netflix’s dating show Too Hot to Handle, got engaged and stayed together following its production, announced their split. Farago was the first one to confirm the news. In an emotional YouTube video titled ‘Our Breakup,’ the 26-year-old Canadian model revealed that Jowsey was the one who decided to breakup with her. According to Daily Mail, due to the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown, the two were staying apart.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. I obviously was heartbroken," Farago said in the video. She said the major reason behind their breakup was the long distance relationship. “He couldn't do long-distance anymore,” Farago, who currently lives in Vancouver, Canada, asserted that she tried to make things work with Jowsey by visiting him in Los Angeles during a business trip. However things went south and the relationship could not survive. “I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out," she said.

She also mentioned that she was planning on permanently moving to California to be with Jowsey. "I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married," she admitted. Speaking about her mental health, she said she couldn’t pretend everything was going okay and decided to publicly address this part of her life. “There are a lot of things I personally believe, for my mental health, that I cannot tolerate anymore. I cannot fake a relationship. I cannot pretend that everything is going to be okay," she said.

Jowsey too announced their break-up on Instagram. “'The last thing I want to do is... speak down on someone,” he said in the video. “This is a s**t situation and only Francesca and myself know the full extent of what's happened. I just want to thank everyone who isn't jumping to conclusions... there are always two sides to every story. Francesca knows I'm always going to love her and she's always in my heart, in a special place with me,” he concluded.

Credits :Daily Express

