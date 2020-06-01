Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg and girlfriend Nicole O’Brien part ways after dating for a year

Too Hot to Handle couple Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien break up after dating for a year.

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien who lost their hearts to each other after featuring together in Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle have called it quits after dating for a year. The former couple met during the shooting of the show and became good friends. Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien did not date each other while they appeared in Too Hot to Handle but found love in each other after they wrapped up shooting for the show.

US Weekly confirms that the former couple has now split after dating for a year. During filming for Too Hot to Handle, Bryce Hirschberg dated Nicole O’Brien's close friend Chloe Veitch. However, the latter did not get romantically involved with anyone from the star cast of the show. Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien started dating in 2019 and the actor often gushed over his lady love in public.

Bryce Hirschberg apparently told OprahMag.com in April that he and Nicole O’Brien "thrived in the real world." On the other hand, Nicole revealed, "He wasn’t really my cuppa tea at the start. But getting to know him more and more, we formed a proper bond and connection." The couple made their relationship Instagram official only earlier this month when Nicole O’Brien shared a loved up picture with Bryce Hirschberg. "Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon," she captioned her picture to which Bryce Hirschberg replied, "One day.”

