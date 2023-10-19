Too Much: BTS' Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee shine as COVER STARS in new teaser

STAY fame The Kid Laroi has just dropped the teaser video of Too Much, featuring BTS' Jungkook and Central Cee. This star-studded collaboration has been highly anticipated by fans for quite some time, and they can look forward to the release of the single on October 20th. Check out the details.

BTS' Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee’s collaboration single Too Much’s teaser unveiled

On October 19, The Kid LAROI dropped the teaser clip of the upcoming single Too Much. The teaser features artists springing out from the magazine cover. The visual showcases a magazine-style layout, highlighting the Fall Edition, perfectly complementing the October release and the seasonal ambiance. Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee are set against a stack of fresh magazines with their cover images on them.

Fans can’t get enough of Jungkook in Too Much teaser

In three different looks—a sharp black coat with a silver chain, a more laid-back look with a loose shirt, baggy pants, ankle boots, and a tempting black leather jacket, BTS’ golden maknae is dropping the perfect magazine cover boy aura. In contrast, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee exude a fierce charm while delivering their rap verse, predominantly dressed in shades of red and white.

Too Much release date

Too Much is one of the main tracks from The Kid Laroi's upcoming album which is scheduled for a November release. The song will drop on October 20 at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time (4:30 AM Indian Standard Time). For those unaware, the song will be released before the November release of Jungkook's debut album. Notably, the K-pop idol will deliver a special live performance after the release of GOLDEN on November 3.

More about Too Much

Back in October, The Kid LAROI gave all the rumors a rest after confirming his collaboration with the K-pop idol. Prior, to the confirmation a lot of hints were dropped to keep the fans guessing. As it turned out, Too Much is going to be Jungkook’s third consecutive collaboration this year after Seven (Feat Latto) and 3D (Feat Jack Harlow). The song's snippet conveys a lively, energetic vibe and hints at a snappy, lively beat while throwing light on subjects like the dangers of fame and success.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kim Ji Won: Looking back at her evolution from Descendants of the Sun to My Liberation Notes