TOO MUCH: BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Lee take over in dynamic music video; Watch

BTS’Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee came together for the new single TOO MUCH and the song is receiving a lot of attention and love. The three powerful artists came together to release the banger and fans can’t seem to get enough of them. Here is the breakdown of the music video.

BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee's music video for TOO MUCH released

The Kid LAROI collaborated with BTS member Jungkook and Central Cee for his new single TOO MUCH. The singer shot to fame with his hits like Stay, Thousand Miles and many more. The video for TOO MUCH was dropped on October 20 and fans rejoiced seeing the three together.

The fully English song opens with Jungkook’s verse as he serenades and sings in a studio with a purple background. The song continues with The Kid LAROI’s belts and reaches Central Cee’s rap. The song talks about wanting to spend time with the partner if they have the chance and the time and hoping that it wouldn’t be too much. With the pop beats and easy-to-learn lyrics, the song is easy on the ears and is a great listen. In the past, Jungkook and The Kid LAROI have proved their power of creating viral songs and now that the three artists have come together, the song would be a definite hit.

As for the music video, it is very dynamic and switches from one location to the other. From supermarkets to various studios, the visual aesthetics are stunning. Colors have been very beautifully used in the video which adds to the overall beauty of the video.

Jungkook’s upcoming album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook is all set to release his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3. After the success of previous releases Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, the idol would be dropping his all-English album which will also include his latest releases. The tracklist revealed collaborations with global artists Major Lazor and DJ Snake. As for production, Shawm Mendes and Ed Sheeran have been credited for the songs too.

