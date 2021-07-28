Toofaan actor Hussain Dalal says he's looking at acting as a ‘viable career option’

One would generally see Hussain Dalal’s name popping up in the credits as a writer for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), 2 States (2014), Baaghi 2 (2018), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) among others. But recently, the writer found himself in front of the camera, and not behind it. Dalal landed the role of Munna in Toofaan , after director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra read out the opening scene of the film to him. That is when Hussain knew that he had to do it. Mehra had directed the film - Mere Pyare Prime Minister (2018), which was written by Hussain.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the writer and actor said that his latest stint as an actor has made him realise that he enjoys both writing and acting. He further adds that the more he writes, the more he understands the challenges and frustrations that come with being an actor. However, he adds that it is not about preferring one over the other, but just getting to go to work every day. Hussain is working on multiple big projects including Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Dongri to Dubai, and Raj and DK’s next project with Amazon Prime.

With regards to managing his time with both writing and acting, Hussain said, “It’s easy to get lazy, but magic is created by the virtue of showing up every day. I tread carefully with acting. I don’t need to pick up gigs to run my kitchen. It’s only now after Toofaan that I am considering acting as a viable career option.”

Hussain will also be working as a writer with Applause Entertainment. He will be involved in the adaptation of the popular French series “Call My Agent”, that offers glimpses into how the industry keeps running. The writer said, “We have to tap that ‘chai se zyada kettle garam’ culture into a narrative. The star always walks alone; insecure actors bring an army of people. This industry doesn’t have an agent culture, so this was a tough show to adapt.” He further added that there are a few satirical touches here and there, and that the essence of good writing is to attack culture and society, not individual people.