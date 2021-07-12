Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar dances like veteran Bollywood stars with Mrunal Thakur in the song ‘Star Hai Tu’; WATCH

Toofaan will be releasing digitally on July 16. Check out the latest song of the film.

Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar shows the journey of a street thug called Ajju bhai who realizes that he can channel his violence in boxing. As showcased in the trailer, he becomes a well-renowned boxer called Aziz Ali but ends up losing it all. Aziz retraces his journey back to being a boxer despite the odds against him. It is seemingly a story of triumph showed through the lens of an athlete. Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Mehra and the chartbuster music of the film is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Incidentally, Farhan and Rakeysh’s previous film together Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has completed 8 years of the release today.

Toofaan’s songs have generated quite a lot of hype for the film and the makers have just revealed another peppy number called ‘Star Hai Tu’. The song is a celebratory one where Farhan’s character along with other residentials are dancing for his success. Farhan along with Mrunal is feeling the uplifting beats of the song and performing excellently. At the beginning of the song, Farhan starts to perform by mimicking few Bollywood actors including Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha in a celebratory fashion. Star Hai Tu is sung by Himani Kapoor, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Divya Kumar. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Javed Akhtar.

While speaking to IANS, Shankar Mahadevan mentioned working on an album with Rakeysh Mehra. He said, “Rakeysh is pure love. It's a delight to just be with him in the studio. He is a man of total ease and no stress. He gives freedom to create whatever you want. He has tremendous respect from the director to the music composer. He understands that we all are musicians who have got depth and aesthetics and he respects that.”

Also Read| Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar gives a sneak peek of his character; Says 'Didn’t train for a film but to be a boxer'

Share your comment ×