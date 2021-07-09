Toofaan: Shankar Ehsaan Loy on collaborating with Rakeysh Mehra for Farhan Akhtar starrer: He gives freedom

Shankar Ehsaan Loy have previously worked with Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Shankar Ehsaan Loy have composed the entire track of Farhan Akhtar starrer upcoming release Toofaan. The music composer trio has previously collaborated with both Farhan and director Rakeysh Mehra on a sports-based film called ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ which came out in 2013 and has chartbuster music. Toofaan is a film about a boxer who comes from the wrong side of the tracks, garners praise, and ends up losing it all only to fight the battle yet again. The soundtrack of the film is out and songs like ‘Todun Taak’ and ‘Purvaiyaa’ are turning out to be major talking points about the film.

Toofaan has six songs which are written by Javed Akhtar. Speaking to IANS, Shankar said, “Toofaan' is a sports film and the boxing element is the background, but it's also an emotional and beautiful love story. We tried to capture the human essence in the song called 'Toofaan' written by Javed saab. People who are hearing it seem to like it very much. They are all getting inspired. It's really affecting them emotionally which is a good feeling.” Ehsaan Noorani mentioned, “The title song 'Toofaan' has really picked up. For us, it's been a musical release after one year. Our fans were looking forward to it.”

Shankar spoke about working with musical director Rakeysh Mehra. He said, “Rakeysh is pure love. It's a delight to just be with him in the studio. He is a man of total ease and no stress. He gives freedom to create whatever you want. He has tremendous respect from the director to the music composer. He understands that we all are musicians who have got depth and aesthetics and he respects that.”

