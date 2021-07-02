Toofaan song Todun Taak: WATCH Farhan Akhtar aka Aziz's journey from gangster to boxer in a powerful rap

Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal is all set to release on July 16. Today, the first song is out and it showcases Farhan aka Aziz's inspiring journey.

After a long wait, fans of Farhan Akhtar will get to witness his performance as his film Toofaan will release this month on Prime Video. While the trailer has been the talk of the town this week, the first song, Todun Taak, from the film just released and it has managed to leave netizens impressed. Featuring Farhan as Ajju aka Aziz Ali, the rap song showcases how he transforms and turns around his life from being a gangster in Dongri to National level boxing champion.

The inspiring rap showcases how Ajju turns into Aziz Ali with the help of his coach played by Paresh Rawal. His girlfriend, played by Mrunal Thakur, becomes the driving force behind this life changing transformation. The lyrics are penned by D’Evil and the song is also crooned by D’Evil. The composer of the track is Dub Sharma. With upbeat beats and impressive rap, the song Todun Taak can become your next workout jam when you sweat it out at the gym.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film left the viewers excited to see Farhan's athlete avatar once again after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film has been in the news since last year. Earlier, Toofaan was slated to release in theatres. However, amid the pandemic, the release of the film was announced on the OTT platform. The teaser had come out in March and it impressed audiences. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment & ROMP Pictures, the film is all set to release on Prime Video on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Streaming in July 2021: From Toofaan to Hungama 2, a complete list of Hindi films & web series coming on OTT

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×