Toofaan Title Track: Farhan Akhtar will make you hit the gym with this power packed song

Toofaan’s title track focuses on how Farhan’s character builds himself again and gets back in that boxing ring with a bang!

Only a few days are left until the release of the power-packed Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan. Fans will get to witness the charm of the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor after a long time, and we know the wait is definitely killing you. To make your wait more bearable, the makers have launched the title track of Toofaan today, and this song is definitely all the motivation you need to get going till Friday. Featuring Farhan as Ajju aka Aziz Ali, the song showcases his extreme workout regime.

The title track begins with Farhan Akhtar aka Aziz Ali, getting knocked out in the boxing ring and a commentator saying that his dream of becoming the National Champion ends here. Mrunal Thakur’s character can be seen breaking down on hearing this news, and then we see the rise of a new Aziz Ali altogether. The song focuses on how Farhan’s character builds himself again and gets back in that ring with a bang!

Take a look:

Toofaan title track is composed by the very talented Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and reportedly it's been a musical release after one year for them.

Meanwhile, the film's trailer left the viewers excited to see Farhan Akhtar's athlete avatar again after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment & ROMP Pictures, the film is all set to release on Prime Video on July 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar on his boxing journey in Toofaan: Let’s hope it's received like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×