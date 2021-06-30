Toofaan trailer out: Farhan Akhtar steals the show in never seen before boxer avatar

The much-awaited trailer of Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur has released today.

The much-awaited trailer of Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur has finally been released today. The makers dropped the trailer video on social media and it took no time in going viral. Fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer release. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is all set to release on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. A few days ago, the teaser of the film was also released and it received a good response from the audience.

The trailer opens with Mrunal happily telling Akhtar about an upcoming boxer event and asks him to fill the form. But, he is not very much excited. Then the scene shifts to his past life and the video introduces him as Aziz Ali, a well-known boxer. But before becoming a top boxer, he was a street fighter from Dongri. He is trained under the guidance of Paresh Rawal who is playing the role of his coach. But then, suddenly, something wrong happens and his career gets finished. The lead actress is playing the role of a doctor.

The trailer is also shared by the lead actor on his Instagram handle and he wrote, “Toofaan Trailer The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now.”

Watch the trailer here:

To note, due to the second wave of COVID 19, the release of the film was postponed. For this film, the lead actor had to undergo rigorous training. This will be the second collaboration of Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

