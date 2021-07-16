Toofaan Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Farhan Akhtar & Mrunal Thakur starrer boxing drama

Farhan Akhtar is playing the role of a boxer for the first time in now released Toofaan. Here’s what the audience has to say about the film.

Farhan Akhtar plays the character of Ajju Bhai who is a local goon in Mumbai. Toofaan captures the journey of Ajju bhai becoming a renowned local boxer Aziz Ali and destroying it all only to gain it back in a classic redemption arc. Farhan Akhtar has released videos of him training mercilessly for Toofaan and nearly becoming a boxer. It is Farhan’s second collaboration with director Rakeysh Mehra with whom he delivered a blockbuster in 2013 by the name of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and delivered a fine performance. The film has been released on a leading streaming platform on 16 July and netizens have mixed reviews on the venture.

Farhan Akhtar in an interview with Firstpost spoke about boxing preparation for Toofaan. He said, “It was challenging but we do what we do because it excites us on some level. That's really what it was. At no point did I think I'd taken on too much as exhausting as it was, and as many times as I had to lie down and catch my breath, especially when we first started. It's really a very demanding sport. We're so used to watching people do it so well on TV that we don't realise that it's as difficult as it actually is. So newfound respect for all boxers in the world over.”

#Toofaan don’t waste your time. It’s full torture. — Rahul Munot (@rahulmunot) July 15, 2021

The movie overall brings nothing really new to the table apart from a stellar performance from @FarOutAkhtar. Usually sports movies creates an impact for a longer time but this doesn't create such. Expected way more!#Toofaan #ToofaanOnPrime #FarhanAkhtar #AmazonPrime #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/dewDTMxqKh — Nandu Syam (@Bledyrascal_) July 15, 2021

Had Rakeysh Mehra just centered the film more around exploring the gangster-to-boxer journey of Aziz Ali and did not overemphasize his lover/family man side, #Toofaan would have been a really exciting watch. Fails to strike the right chord. — Kuldeep Krishna (@DeepBringsOut) July 15, 2021

#Toofaan is an outstanding movie. Super duper emotional and entertaining watch! LOVED IT TO THE CORE #FarhanAkhtar at his best and #PareshRawal is fabulous.

Not to forget that #MrunalThakur lights up every scene she's in@FarOutAkhtar @SirPareshRawal @mrunal0801 — Parth Sharma (@ParthKapoor23) July 15, 2021

When was the last time Paresh Rawal did give a good performance, he was insufferable both in Sanju and URI, no different in Toofaan.#Toofaan — Vagabond (@ExMachina1196) July 15, 2021

Because the movie is based on boxing that's why was watching it but can't tolerate it anymore. Predictable and slow #Toofaan — Satya (@absolutesatya) July 15, 2021

Further speaking on the journey on being honest to the characterization of boxer Farhan said, “Neither I nor Rakeysh wanted to take a shortcut for that part of the film. If you're showing the journey of a person, then you have to go through the same journey at some level. Whatever weight you see on me in the film, I've put it on with great difficulty. I had three months to do that. So whatever I could get my hands on, I'd eat that. Honestly, it was fun only for the first 10 days. After that, you realise you don't need to eat so much (laughs). But yes, everyone else on set was having a feast. And I was sitting in the corner having broccoli and grilled chicken.”

