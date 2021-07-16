  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Toofaan Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Farhan Akhtar & Mrunal Thakur starrer boxing drama

Farhan Akhtar is playing the role of a boxer for the first time in now released Toofaan. Here’s what the audience has to say about the film.
1477 reads Mumbai
Toofaan Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Farhan Akhtar & Mrunal Thakur starrer boxing drama Toofaan Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Farhan Akhtar & Mrunal Thakur starrer boxing drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Farhan Akhtar plays the character of Ajju Bhai who is a local goon in Mumbai. Toofaan captures the journey of Ajju bhai becoming a renowned local boxer Aziz Ali and destroying it all only to gain it back in a classic redemption arc. Farhan Akhtar has released videos of him training mercilessly for Toofaan and nearly becoming a boxer. It is Farhan’s second collaboration with director Rakeysh Mehra with whom he delivered a blockbuster in 2013 by the name of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and delivered a fine performance. The film has been released on a leading streaming platform on 16 July and netizens have mixed reviews on the venture.

Farhan Akhtar in an interview with Firstpost spoke about boxing preparation for Toofaan. He said, “It was challenging but we do what we do because it excites us on some level. That's really what it was. At no point did I think I'd taken on too much as exhausting as it was, and as many times as I had to lie down and catch my breath, especially when we first started. It's really a very demanding sport. We're so used to watching people do it so well on TV that we don't realise that it's as difficult as it actually is. So newfound respect for all boxers in the world over.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Further speaking on the journey on being honest to the characterization of boxer Farhan said, “Neither I nor Rakeysh wanted to take a shortcut for that part of the film. If you're showing the journey of a person, then you have to go through the same journey at some level. Whatever weight you see on me in the film, I've put it on with great difficulty. I had three months to do that. So whatever I could get my hands on, I'd eat that. Honestly, it was fun only for the first 10 days. After that, you realise you don't need to eat so much (laughs). But yes, everyone else on set was having a feast. And I was sitting in the corner having broccoli and grilled chicken.”

Also Read| Throwback Thursday: Did you know Farhan Akhtar gained 15 kgs in six weeks for ‘Toofaan’?

Credits :Firstpost, Twitter

You may like these
Mrunal Thakur elated to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Toofaan; Says ‘I have learned a lot’
Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar dances like veteran Bollywood stars with Mrunal Thakur in the song ‘Star Hai Tu’; WATCH
'Boycott Toofaan' trends on Twitter ahead of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer's release
Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar gives a sneak peek of his character; Says 'Didn’t train for a film but to be a boxer'
Farhan Akhtar on alikeness between Toofaan & Sultan: There may be elements of the structure that are similar
Ahead of Toofaan release, a look at Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
close