Top 10 K-pop songs of 2025 to check out: Jennie’s Like JENNIE, BTS’ J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl and Hwasa’s Good Goodbye

Hundreds of K-pop comebacks and multiple debuts, 2025 may as well be the year of good and experimental music all at once! Girl and boy groups, as well as solo acts, it was one exciting release after another. Here’s a look at some of our favorites releases in no particular order.

1. Jennie Like JENNIE: The BLACKPINK member made an inimitable impact on the music scene this year. With solo music show appearances and global performances, everyone could only talk about Jennie, and she ensured that her songs did too. Like JENNIE’s repetitive tune became a total earworm, and the choreography invited countless to participate.

2. J-Hope Killin’ It Girl: The dance master was back, and he made sure everyone knew it. Baring his abs for the first time around, the BTS member geared up for his solo adventure with this collaboration alongside GloRilla, who featured on a verse.

3. SEVENTEEN’s Thunder: The thirteen-member team gave the last bow before their military era with another powerful number. Knife-like dance moves aside, Thunder made its way into party playlists without letting anyone realise it and held onto its position.

4. KATSEYE’s Gnarly: Noise music, thought you’d never get accustomed to it? The girl group managed to bring on a lot of chatter around their new song, with differing opinions surrounding them. Soon after, everyone was obsessed with the track, and just like that, KATSEYE had another winner on their hands.

5. HUNTRIX’s (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) Golden: The world was (and still is) painted golden earlier this year. Unexpectedly, KPop Demon Hunters took over everyone’s lives with a fabulous storyline and animation, but its music more so. The track has become an anthem full of encouragement and has made millions of fans of a fictional K-pop group.

6. NMIXX’s Blue Valentine: The JYP Entertainment girl group’s success is long overdue. With music spanning across many genres, the team has always kept it interesting, and this time was no different. Blue Valentine began small but is now enjoying a steady run on charts, and for all the right reasons.

7. ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS: One of the most awaited debuts of the year happened with THEBLACKLABEL’s ADP, where a chaebol heiress, a former ILLIT member, a former Trainee A member, a popular choreographer, and an influencer would come together. The co-ed team managed to grab eyeballs right from the start with a song that read, ‘we ain’t even famous.’ What a power move!

8. CORTIS’ GO: After BTS and TXT, what was next for BIGHIT MUSIC? The famed K-pop agency showed off its cards with CORTIS, who made everyone GO crazy with easy dance moves and a catchy tune.

9. Dayoung’s Body: The most unpredictable success of the year came along with WJSN’s Dayoung, who made a notorious debut on the charts and rose to the heights. The single brought along a fun dance challenge and showed off her strong traits.

10. Hwasa’s Good Goodbye: One music video, a long letter, and a viral award moment, Hwasa and actor Park Jung Min hoodwinked everyone with their romantic performance. Soon, the song caught the general public’s attention and resulted in Perfect All Kills on music charts.

Special Mentions:

Saja Boys’ (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, Samuil Lee) Soda Pop: It was the year of KPop Demon Hunters and what’s talking about the animated film if not about the very hunters. True, blue K-pop, the song received dance covers and cosplay attempts from famed K-pop stars themselves, including ENHYPEN’s Jay and WONHO.

KATSEYE’s Gabriela: The only act to have two songs on our list, Gabriela was an unexpected hit with catchy lyrics but even catchier dance moves. The hand swirls ignited attention from anyone and everyone watching their performances.

TXT’s Love Language: TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s comeback was long-awaited by fans, and the quintet delivered a fabulous show once again. With swift choreography and their princely charms bleeding into their music, the track was another fast seller.

