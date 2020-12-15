The top 10 Korean actors who ruled the industry in 2020: Park Seo Joon, Seo Ye Ji & more

Pinkvilla counts down the top 10 Korean actors of 2020 who absolutely ruled the industry. Did your favourite actor make the list?

South Korea is a goldmine of talent regardless of whether it comes from the acting industry or the music industry. With the huge international success of Korean films internationally this year, Korean actors have proved once more that they are some of the most talented artists of this generation. Whether it be in films or dramas and documentaries, they have shown their skill and talent on an unimaginably large scale and the world is finally catching up.

With the overwhelming success of Parasite at the Oscars, the general focus of the global film industry is turning towards South Korean talents. A decade ago, talent was measured mainly by participation in Hollywood/Western-centric/English language films. However, that has changed drastically over the years and 2020 might as well be considered a peak for such a change. A great many actors made names for themselves this year and some legendary actors retained their positions as the leaders of the acting industry in South Korea.

Here are the top 10 Korean actors of 2020:

Yoo Ah In (Voice of Silence, #ALIVE)

Yoo Ah In’s terrific acting in two of his best works this year definitely puts him at the top of the best actors list of 2020.

Park Seo Joon (Itaewon Class)

Park Seo Joon is widely known as one of the best K-Drama actors. However, the soul he put into his role as Park Sae Roy Yi in Itaewon Class solidified his position as one of the best actors in the industry and not just limited to K-Dramas.

Seo Ye Ji (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay)

Seo Ye Ji has long been known as one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. From horror to romance, she has done it all. However, her role as Ko Moon Young in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay truly shot her to worldwide fame.

Oh Jung Se (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay)

The other titular character in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Moon Sang Tae was played by actor Oh Jung Se. Despite his character not being a lead role, the skill he showed in portraying this character is beyond comparison or belief.

Park Bo Gum (Record of Youth)

Park Bo Gum’s portrayal of Sa Hye Jun is Record of Youth was so palpably vulnerable that a majority of the youth could identify themselves with his character and its struggles. Needless to say, it was hugely popular and the emotional range displayed by him is truly inimitable.

Ju Ji Hoon (Kingdom, Hyena)

Ju Ji Hoon’s roles in Kingdom, specifically Season 2 in 2020 and in Hyena are perfect examples of just how versatile and talented actor Ju Ji Hoon is. His talent is largely responsible for Kingdom scoring a place in the New York Times’ Best International Shows list.

Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class)

Kim Da Mi is a powerhouse of talent and it was evident ever since she commanded respect from the entire industry for her portrayal of Jo Yi Seo in Itaewon Class. Truly, without Yi Seo, there would be no Sae Ro Yi.

Park Shin Hye (The Call, #ALIVE)

Park Shin Hye hit the jackpot with two os the highest grossing films in South Korea in 2020. Shin Hye plays brave women in both these films while also displaying a softness like no other. It is now a common fact that Park Shin Hye is one of the most talented actors in the industry.

Park So Dam (Record of Youth)

Carrying on her legacy of Oscar wins for her role in Parasite, Park So Dam gave one more brilliant performance with Record of Youth. The role she played in the drama is diametrically opposed to her role in Parasite and yet, she executes it with ease and finesse.

Lee Do Hyun (18 Again)

Finally, the all-rounder of 2020, Lee Do Hyun emerged as a rising star through his role as Hong Dae Young in 18 Again alongside one of South Korea’s top actresses, Kim Haneul. Do Hyun held his own and strongly portrayed his character with grace and strength, cementing his position as one of the best actors to come out of 2020. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Lee Do Hyun.

What do you think of these talented actors? Who else would you add to the list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

