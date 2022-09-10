Top 10 Lee Jung-Jae movies you should watch after Squid Game

Lee Jung-Jae plays Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, which has earned him praise from both reviewers and viewers. Going the future, viewers may anticipate seeing him in a variety of noteworthy roles. But this is far from his first stellar performance. Before Squid Game, Lee appeared in several movies in both lead and supporting parts. Lee's previous parts have been graded by critics, and this ranking system aids in identifying the movies he excels. Fans will be blown away by some of his other roles if they are anything like how he played the Squid Game. Here are the best movies and shows of Lee Jung-Jae:

10. Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

In-nam, a hitman, kills Koraeda, the leader of an organized crime syndicate, in the movie Deliver Us from Evil. Ray, played by Lee Jung-Jae, who is Koraeda's brother, makes a promise to find those responsible for his brother's death as a result of this incident. Lee Jung-Jae excels in his part, giving it a menacing presence that conveys the character's actual menace. This movie is thrilling and simple to get immersed in because he and the main character also have great chemistry. Deliver Us from Evil has some difficult scenarios and excellent acting, but it may not contain the best combat scenes in cinema history. The movie also has some outstanding fight choreography. 9. The Thieves (2012)

The Thieves is a great crime movie that centers on a group of thieves trying to pull off a big theft. Due to the presence of so many influential people, mistrust develops and can occasionally cause problems. Lee plays Popie, a key member of the team who links his fellow thieves with their new master to pull off the robbery. He portrays the dishonest persona successfully, heightening the sense of urgency around the theft. Although it is not intended, the tension keeps the team from being among the top heist movie teams. Fans of the genre will certainly like the exhilarating adventure that is The Thieves. 8. The Face Reader (2013)

The Face Reader, which takes place in the 1400s, centers on a guy named Song Kang-ho who can deduce a person's intentions, feelings, etc. just by looking at their face. King Munjong notices his abilities and asks him to recognize individuals who might pose a threat. Grand Prince Suyang, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, desires power at all costs. The protagonist of the historical drama observes a struggle for dominance. Lee does a great job portraying the antagonist, giving certain pivotal passages a menacing atmosphere. 7. Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)

The Last 49 Days, the follow-up to 2017's Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, follows the same three guardians as in the original movie as they help a recently deceased man navigate the tests that would enable him to be reborn. The guardians are attempting to uncover details about their life, which ended a thousand years ago, at the same time. Although Lee does not have a lot of screen time in the first movie, he does appear frequently in The Last 49 Days. Lee Jung-Jae, who portrays Yeomra, a king of the underworld, commands the moments he is in and delivers a superb dramatic performance. 6. Assassination (2015)

The assassination takes place around the beginning of the 1930s and is focused on the Koreans who rebelled against Japanese control. Assassination provides an engaging experience that keeps viewers guessing about everyone's true motivations. It is filled with espionage and betrayal. Lee portrays Yem Sek-jin, a character who had previously attempted to assassinate influential people. Although Assassination may not be among the greatest historical dramas ever produced, Lee gives a moving performance in his challenging part. 5. Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

A firefighter who dies is led to the afterlife by three guardians and put through seven tests to see if he can reincarnate. Each trial focuses on a separate sin and presents the defendant's actions in life as proof of his case. Lee Jung-Jae plays the significant role of Yeomra, a ruler of the underworld, even if his presence in Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds is not particularly prominent. The character's reputation is established throughout the movie, and Lee delivers a strong performance when he is ultimately revealed. 4. Il Mare (2000)

Il Mare, one of Lee Jung-early Jae's movies, is about two people who, while being in two different years, can still interact with one another via a mailbox on the property where they both reside. The romance-themed story is both joyful and tragic. This tone balancing is successful in part because of Lee's portrayal of Sung-Hyun. It's also because, despite their infrequent screen time together, he and Jun's Ji-character Hyun's Eun-Joo make a great team. Despite using some of the most common romance movie clichés, the movie has an intriguing premise. 3. New World (2013)

Lee's Jung character, Jae's Lee Ja-sung, an undercover police officer, stars in the complex crime drama New World. However, because of the circumstances of the case, the character is unable to leave the lie he has been living for years. He gets dragged farther and deeper into the world of organized crime, trying to find a way out at every opportunity. Although there are several outstanding performances in this movie, Lee Ja-is sung's the one that most captures the turmoil that exists within his character. 2. City of the Rising Sun (1998)

In City of the Rising Sun, two pals, Hong-gi (Lee Jung-Jae), a ladies' man and con man who yearns for a better life, and Do-Chul (Jung Woo-sung), a boxer with aspirations of winning a local title, are followed. Lee won the Korean Association of Film Critics Award and the Blue Dragon Film Awards for Best Actor for the film. It is frequently cited as his breakthrough performance. 1. Asako in Ruby Shoes (2000)