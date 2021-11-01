Top 10 moments from ep 3 of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ that we will remember for a long time

It was a new day in the BTS world, let’s check out our favourite moments from BTS’ stay at the castle.

JK feeding Jin:

Mama bird and baby bird as the editors rightly named Jungkook and Jin who were tied to the breakfast sandwich made by the maknae as they woke up to an eventful morning.

jungkook feeding his toast to jin :



the caption : [the eldest but also a baby bird] [the youngest but also a mother bird] pic.twitter.com/au8e61eCVQ — nana (@ggukielova) October 29, 2021

Jin waking up RM:

The fans loved this one. Jin went to wake up light-sleeper RM to ask about eating kalguksu. It appeared as though he needed a push and was scared of disturbing the sensitive member.

jungkook and seokjin going around waking up the members pic.twitter.com/5VbvYj22YH — jinkook loops (@9297loops) October 29, 2021

Jin and SUGA Borahae:

The 2 eldest went “borahae”, the signature love phrase between BTS and ARMY. We are sure this only strengthened the BTS soulmates era even further.

why is it so purple ?

borahae ~~~pic.twitter.com/mVvardzTm3 — yoonjin (@dailyoonjins) October 29, 2021

Jimin’s dance:

Always the aegyo King, Jimin dropped some moves after successfully helping J-Hope make some croffles. By the looks of it, Jimin looked ready for an impromptu dance battle.

so this is how jimin dances when he’s scared pic.twitter.com/pRfsGU45lX — #JIMIM (@pjmngallery) October 29, 2021

SUGA and RM book’s club:

RM, who is very often seen running through the pages of multiple books in ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’, was joined by SUGA who went to the cosy nook of the house with the most picturesque view.

namgi silently sitting together and reading their book is the most namgi thing ever



pic.twitter.com/NdNtu5IWL1 — (@namgipicbot) October 29, 2021

Serenade to Bam:

We have been introduced to Jungkook’s dog Bam who the world fell in love with immediately. Seems like the love cannot be topped by anyone else as the singer serenaded his pet with a voice sweeter than honey.

the way bam watches jungkook so intently and even responds to his serenade, so sweet pic.twitter.com/uPzu7rpuYh — jk updates (@jjklve_) October 29, 2021

RC car battle:

V and J-Hope got into a serious RC car battle as they ran around the tennis court. Soon a human car Jungkook joined the game and it was a spectacle worth its own show.

RM running:

RM once again took to working out and our hearts couldn’t take it. The editors went another step ahead and added a slow motion effect to his lightly running form.

The editors of "In The Soop" really did edit this particular part of RM's routine in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/4GbO7qSpMd — mochi kim (@heywhiteroses) October 29, 2021

J-Hope rocket:

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, J-Hope finally got to fly his rocket that had been a dream of his since childhood. Bam and RM watched from the sidelines with keen curiosity.

NOO JHOPE QHWGQHAHHAHAAHHAHAHAA PLSTHE WAY THE ROCKET FLEW IN HIS FACE WHEHHAHA pic.twitter.com/TgjfEMQwQH — SCREAMING OVER BAD BOY JK (@NAMJOONPAPIii) October 30, 2021

V adorably waiting for his food:

Late riser V was treated to some delicious looking croffle made by J-Hope as he personally fed him. V on the side, waited patiently for the food to melt in his mouth, appreciating his member’s efforts.

Jhope making some croffles and feeding just woke up baby bear V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/TqcdCLtyhH — weeee (@korepurple) October 30, 2021

