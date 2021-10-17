Top 10 moments from episode 1 of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ that became a hot topic

As the seven members of BTS took off to their very deserving rest days, fans took to Twitter to share their ecstatic and hyped reactions. ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ episode 1 aired on October 15 on JTBC every Friday at 9 PM KST followed by a re-broadcast on fan community platform Weverse at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

1. The castle:

HYBE literally made a luxurious castle for BTS for their 5 days BTS In The Soop!



Although the private villa for BTS was teased before, watching the entire process that spanned over 30 days had our jaws on the floor. A special team turned up to make all the arrangements over 3 zones of the location, with private rooms for all seven members.

2. Jeon Bam:

Name: Jeon Bam

Breed: Doberman

Characteristic: Even though his built is big, he's a baby



he's so adorable Bamie~



Ever since the posters were released for the return of BTS’ healing time, the BTS ARMY would swoon over the dog in the images, wondering just who it was. Enter ‘Bam’ (night in Korean), Jungkook’s pet dog. A Doberman in all his grown glory, the rest of the 6 members were quick to pour their love on him.

3. Papa JK:

Before Jungkook was just cooky's papa, now he's also bam's dad, no one talk to me



With the introduction of his companion, the youngest member of the slot had his hands full taking care of his pet. From choosing a bottom room to building a kennel for him, the commands ‘House’, ‘Down’ had fans swooning over Jungkook who referred to himself as ‘dad’ to Bam.

4. Game zone and Gym:

When asked what they would want more this time, hesitating but willing leader RM asked for a place to workout and a lavish gym was created for him, complete with his most needed equipment. Jin asked for a 5 member game zone and the result would have most internet cafés envious.

5. The party-party and the deep sleep gangs:

Team Sleep/ Casa B:

Team Party Party/ Casa C:







Team Party Party/ Casa C:



B

B



While deciding on their rooms, the BTS members are divided into j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who like to party, and Jin, SUGA, and RM who are sensitive when it comes to sleeping. Jin’s wish to enter the ‘deep sleep’ squad got him teased from the rest.

6. The bugs:

Rock paper scissors for avoiding bugs room



Rock paper scissors for avoiding bugs room

[BTS in the soop season 2 ]



Jimin and j-hope encounter some of their arch-nemesis throughout the episode as a ‘rock, paper scissors battle’ is held to choose who will go for the room with the bug. As member V enters with another bug on his shirt, mayhem dawns once again.

7. The noraebang:

hahahaha this is awesome RM killed it



Members RM and V get into a fantastic karaoke session as the others get the food going. Epik High’s ‘Fly’ made an appearance much to the delight of the veteran group’s Tablo who expressed his happiness.

8. Chef Min:

Chef Suga cooking food for the tannies. He's just so adorable.



Chef Suga cooking food for the tannies. He's just so adorable.

SUGA, who was in charge of the food in season 1 took on the challenge once again to feed the seven-member gang making tteokbokki with sous chef Jungkook by his side. And the fans claim to have their eyes glued to the tattoo sleeve on the singer’s arm.

9. Hope-ffee:



Human alarm turned barista j-hope got his café going as he worked the complex machine, doing everything from scratch. Indulging in a refreshing sip of the handmade glass of coffee, leader RM rightfully named it ‘Hope-ffee’

10: Shirtless Bangtan:

shirtless jimin… how do I ban these stickers from the world



RM and Jimin slept without a worry after exchanging their rooms. The editors of the show wanting to protect the image of the artist planned a funny addition by editing a shirt over Jimin’s bare torso making the fans laugh out loud.

