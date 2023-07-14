Top 10 moments in BTS' Jungkook and Han So Hee starrer Seven that fans cannot stop talking about

Seven is sung entirely in English and revolves around the theme of loving someone passionately every day of the week. The accompanying music video features BTS' Jungkook portraying a persistent man who continues to pursue his partner, played by Han So Hee, despite their constant arguments and her apparent indifference towards him. According to Big Hit Music, the label representing Jungkook, Seven is an uplifting summer song that showcases the full extent of Jungkook's charm. Although this marks his official solo debut, Jungkook has previously released solo tracks like Stay Alive for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho and Dreamers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The visual pairing

First of all, let us take a minute to appreciate the visual pairing. Han So Hee and Junkook in the same frame are enough to make fans crazy. Among the BTS members, Jungkook is the sixth to release a solo project since the group announced a break from their collective activities. His collaboration with Han So Hee in the music video adds an extra layer of intrigue and chemistry to the narrative.

The concept

The music video, which spans over three minutes, shows Jungkook's relentless pursuit of Han So Hee, promising to love her every day of the week. It begins with the couple seated at a restaurant table, where So Hee becomes angry with Jungkook. Despite the chaos that ensues, they remain captivated by each other. While So Hee expresses her frustration, Jungkook attempts to convey his unwavering love for her.

Jungkook fights all odds for Han So Hee

The video proceeds to showcase Jungkook hanging from a train window as So Hee travels inside, walking on the train's roof while serenading her. In another scene, So Hee does her laundry while Jungkook sings to her, even as the room fills with water, eventually leading to So Hee pushing him away. The entire video shows Jungkook’s passionate love for So Hee.

Jungkook expresses his love

Jungkook's dedication to So Hee is further emphasized when he is seen being carried on a stretcher after a road accident. Spotting So Hee nearby, he jumps up and approaches her with a bouquet of flowers. This proposal scene made it hard for fans to bear that their golden maknae is capable of doing all this and more.

Jungook pretends to be dead

The video takes a dramatic turn as Jungkook appears to fly away in a storm and lies in a casket during his funeral service. During this segment, Latto delivers her rap verse while So Hee sits among the guests. Surprisingly, Jungkook then smiles and opens the casket, continuing to sing.

Lyrics

The lyrics of Seven reflect Jungkook's playful side, as the music video incorporates humorous elements, such as him appearing in a casket. Latto's verse adds a touch of sensuality with eyebrow-raising lyrics. It is worth noting that the song deviates from the usual theme of Jungkook's relationship with his fellow BTS members, offering a more explicit perspective on love and intimacy. The explicit version of the song leaves no room for misinterpretation, as Jungkook explicitly references physical intimacy.

Red wine

The music video also includes symbolic elements, such as the characters drinking red wine at the beginning, potentially representing the state of their relationship. Red wine is the universal symbol of seduction and hence referring to the mood of the song, it is clear what Seven is referring to.

Black and white

Han So-hee, the only woman in the restaurant scene, wears a white top, contrasting Jungkook's predominantly black attire, possibly symbolizing turmoil and separation within the couple's relationship.

Same-sex couple

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed a same-sex couple dining near the camera, though some may have initially missed it due to their focus on Jungkook. This inclusion adds a layer of representation and diversity to the narrative, resonating with the group's global fanbase known as ARMYs.

The happy ending

So Hee visibly relaxes, and the video concludes with Jungkook and So Hee walking together in the rain, with her extending her hand toward him. Fans were happy to see the ending and took to social media to comment about their feeling. One fan even wrote ' My man did what not for his love Han So Hee’.

