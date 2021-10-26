Top 10 moments from Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah's 'Hometown ChaChaCha' that left a lasting impression on us

It has been barely ten days since tvN's healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' got over and we miss it already! A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

Today may not be 'Romantic Sunday', but it is certainly a beautiful and shining day and day to relieve our favourite memories from the drama. Take a look below.

1. The iconic first meeting, which set off the "ShikHye" love story. That day at the beach, our Cinderella (Yoon Hye Jin) not only found her shoe but her prince charming as well.

2. The first meeting with PD Ji Sung Hyun was perhaps as iconic as the character himself. We are glad that the trio - Hong Doo Sik, Ji Sung Hyun, and Yoon Hye Jin shared the most wholesome, harmonious bond ever.

3. The "best second lead" couple award goes to our cute cop Eun Cheol and the cool as a cucumber Mi Seon, for giving us couple goals!

Appreciation tweet to this couple cause I really really love miseon and eun cheol's love story HometownChaChaCha HometownChaChaChaEp16 pic.twitter.com/DClLQXoxrW — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) October 17, 2021

4. Gongjin has some of the coolest women and we are glad that Yoon Hye Jin and Bora stood by their loved ones like a rock!

NO BUT WOMEN IN GONGJIN ARE THE BESTEST. YOU CAN'T CHANGE MY MIND #HometownChaChaCha pic.twitter.com/vZ6IKHPRFH — smile, seonho (@geunyangseonho) October 22, 2021

5. Hong Doo Sik is perhaps one of the best male protagonists in recent times. He is loving, wholesome, and fully supportive of Yoon Hye Jin's thriving career, and we stan a man, who is a proud feminist!

A man who's not scared or insecure of a woman who earns soooo much more than what he makes. Finally, a man worthy of independent, career-driven, empowered women.



Men. Take notes. Thank you, Writer Shin Haeun.#HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp12 #KimSeonHo pic.twitter.com/UYSzBpVQ88 — seonho_bb (@MrsHong__) October 3, 2021

6. One of the best things about 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is how wonderfully progressive and strong the female characters are. In one of our favourite moments - Yoon Hye Jin proposed and thank god, the K-drama heavenly skies didn't dispose!

We are getting a Sikhye wedding, Hyejin will propose to Dusik tomorrow a happy ending #HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp15 pic.twitter.com/6OGo7mrKF2 — demi (@kdramatreats) October 16, 2021

7. The second lead syndrome was handled so sensitively in 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. We love this little gem of a moment.

A part of me is really sad. And that's because of Ji Sung Hyun. While I celebrate too with Du Sik and Hye Jin, I cannot just disregard Ji PD's feelings that easily. I sympathize with him.#HometownChaChaChaEp10 #HometownChaChaCha pic.twitter.com/H25fa21M2c — gyeopie (@chamgyeopsal) September 26, 2021

8. Grandma Gamri - Hong Doo Sik's saviour and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's resident haelmoni. Thank you for imparting us beautiful life lessons. We owe you.

ms. gamri's letter for dusik .. this is too much for my heart #HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp16 pic.twitter.com/oA03JThds8 — angel (@kdramadump) October 17, 2021

9. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' dealt with the topics of mental health and trauma so sensitively and accurately, that it leaves your heart flooded with all sorts of emotions. Folks, express kindness and generosity today, every day; you never know who needs it.

The biggest takeway from today's epi is for all - pls dont blame someone for your misfortune.We really can't pay back for the emotional damage caused. We really don't know how our harsh words really can bring trauma for someone #HometownChaChaChaEp14 #HometownChaChaCha pic.twitter.com/nShuVHeQps — Urme (@Urme06) October 10, 2021

10. Finally, one of the most picturesque moments from the healing drama! The happily ever after, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin, you have our heart!

the way i bawled when 'romantic sunday' played. iconic. homecha giving us the best healing series in a time when we're all hurting. truly a comfort in these times #HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp16 pic.twitter.com/ohbLVl78py — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) October 17, 2021

