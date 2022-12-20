Top 10 most searched 2022 K-dramas on Google; Reborn Rich, Pachinko and more make it to the list

As the year comes to a close, Google has revealed a list of the most searched K-dramas in 2022. Since so many excellent K-dramas were released throughout the year, this year was undoubtedly a blessing for all K-drama fans.

Google recently released a thorough compilation of its search data through the year 2022 in a variety of areas, including politics, soccer, games, and entertainment. Additionally, the Top 10 K-dramas of the year in terms of searches have been revealed.

Here is the list:

10. Pachinko

The talented actor Lee Min Ho's comeback drama, ‘Pachinko,’ is taking the No. 10 slot. The drama garnered considerable attention the day it was unveiled because of its impressive cast. The show, which was only available on Apple TV+, was well-liked by many. It is a stunning and expertly produced drama that demands to be seen.

9. Our Blues

One of the comforting dramas that instantly calms your heart is ‘Our Blues.’ Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, and many more are among the impressive cast of the drama. The drama explores a wide range of topics while artfully depicting the lives and stories of its people. Our Blues hooks viewers with gorgeous cinematography and excellent directing. The drama was adored by many people all around the world because of its realistic stories and lovely happy ending.

8. A Business Proposal

'Business Proposal,' one of the year's most successful dramas, takes the eighth slot. Because the drama was based on the webtoon of the same name, it maintained the webtoon's hilarious storyline with its own twists and turns. The fans were awed by the adorable chemistry between the stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong. This light drama will certainly lift your spirits.

7. Reborn Rich

Currently airing and smashing numerous records is the drama 'Reborn Rich.' With his acting abilities, Song Joong Ki has once again impressed the audience. The drama is a must-watch because of its captivating plot, sharp writing, and top-notch performance by each character. Reborn Rich has received amazing spectator ratings and has completely shocked the audience.

6. Big Mouth

The drama attracted a lot of attention due to its lead stars, the talented performers Lee Jong Suk and Yoona. Even if the drama's conclusion was underwhelming, fans were glued until the very end. The drama had the potential to be a top-notch suspense drama, but because of its weak writing and unclear plot, viewers were let down. Regardless, this drama generated a lot of buzz.

5. Twenty Five, Twenty One

'Twenty Five, Twenty One,' which expertly captures teenage concerns, from discovering their passion to realising their dream, comes in fifth place. The drama makes everyone's heart melt with its adorable young romance. Popular actors including Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung, and Bona are among those who appear in it. The experience of watching the drama cannot be missed, even though it has a disappointing climax.

4. All Of Us Are Dead

It is a drama about survival that tells the story of students in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The drama, which had a large budget, had excellent cinematography and stellar acting from the young performers. The audience was treated to the powerful story by Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo, and Lee Yoo Mi.

3. One Dollar Lawyer

One Dollar Lawyer introduces a new premise to the K-drama industry. The drama reflects actual events and problems that the average person encounters while giving them the proper justice. The drama is a must-watch and receives record-breaking viewership figures thanks to Nam Goong Min's superb acting and excellent storyline.

2. Narcos Saints

In a clear victory over all the other top-rated romance dramas, Narcos Saints claims the position of No. 2. It is a thriller drama series that is based on a real-life Korean drug dealer. The story has excellent suspense and great writing. Ha Jung Woo and Hwang Jung Min's acting is not to be missed as they give intense action moments.

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo received great ratings and was unquestionably the most popular drama of the year. A person with autistic spectrum disorder is portrayed in the drama's lovely narrative. Park Eun Bin's stunning performance absolutely steals the show. It is amusing to watch the story as it depicts what happens in a law firm. The drama is a superb illustration of strong acting and scripting.