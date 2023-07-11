Top 10 spoilers from Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS published their first memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Of BTS on July 9. The book is written by journalist Kang Myeong Seok and all the seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Like BTS' You Never Walk Alone, the entire fandom read the book simultaneously and shared the emotions they felt while reading the book with fellow fans. As BTS Book Spoilers trend on Twitter, Here are some of the spoilers that have been discussed the most.

1. BTS: It's a team that's alive thanks to ARMY

SUGA reads fans' messages often to remind himself that he is capable of receiving love. The writer put in words like, "It's a team that's alive thanks to ARMY". Given the love BTS receives from their fans, the group could survive, grow and reach the heights of success.

2. Jungkook's love for BTS

The youngest member was practically raised by BTS, from the tender age of 15, and expressing his gratitude for them he said, "Until now the greatest blessing of my life was meeting these Hyungs (elder brothers".

3. BTS: Villain of the Idol Industry

While BTS climbed the success ladder cyberbullies couldn't accept it somehow. BTS released their album WINGS in 2016 and started gaining attention internationally as well and the septet said that BTS were viewed as the "villains" of the idol industry.

4. Mocked by seniors

During their debut stage, BTS were looked down upon by industry seniors despite treating everyone with respect. The group said, "Or mocked us for not even being candidates for a top place".

5. We couldn't love ourselves

BTS spread a very meaningful message that brought light to some fans' darkness and gave them hope. When they were spreading the idea of LOVE YOURSELF but member V revealed, "We couldn't love ourselves".

6. BTS with BTS

The youngest one Jungkook stated that BTS members were someone he couldn't think lightly of as they were precious to him. He said, "We work together, and this is business right… However, it's more than that for us".

7. V on 'Friends'

BTS' 95-born Jimin and V have been best friends since high school. While discussing their song Friends, V revealed that he wished to do a song with him because liked Jimin as a person and also his aura on stage.

8. BTS and their love for music

BTS are born performers, V described them to be ridiculous feral, and stubborn to the end. Never giving up was their motto as he said, "So I fell down, No big deal".

9. RM representing K-pop internationally

The leader RM became the spokesperson for BTS, but the US press did not only ask questions about the group but also about the K-pop industry. To avoid causing misunderstandings about K-pop, the leader had to cut his words short.

10. SUGA and Jin

Jin doubted himself and thought he was not doing enough, during a break he said, "Am I allowed to do this". However, after spending time with SUGA and fishing with him, it genuinely helped Jin to improve his mental state.

