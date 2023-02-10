Top 15 Handsome Korean Actors: From Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo to Cha Eun Woo and more

When it comes to appreciating handsome Korean actors, one barely holds back. Fans of Korean dramas and movies have their own long lists of Oppas that they religiously follow and admire. But what if somebody asked us to shorten that listen from a few dozen to just 15? Now that is hard. Processing the visual bliss offered by Korean dramas is tough and making a list of just the top 15 handsome Korean actors is even tougher when we equally like all our main leads. Wait, will that stop us from listing our favorites and some of their finest works? Absolutely not. So here’s a list of 15 handsome Korean actors.

1 | Lee Min Ho

Full Name: Lee Min Ho Birthday: 22 June, 1987 Age: 35 Birth Place: Heukseok-dong, Seoul, South Korea About: One of the country’s most influential artists, this 35-year-old South Korean actor is nothing short of an international phenomenon. With a fiercely loyal fan following across the globe, Lee Min Ho has managed to top the lists of ‘most popular’ and ‘good-looking actors’ irrespective of his contemporary engagements. If we’re talking about handsome Korean actors, we can’t possibly forget to mention Lee Min Ho. While Lee Min Ho is a phenomenal actor and has won millions of hearts as Lee Gon in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Heo Joon Jae in ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’, Kim Tan in ‘The Heirs’ and Go Joon Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, he has left audiences stunned with his visual appeal in every single one of his hits. 2 | Song Joong Ki

Full Name: Song Joong Ki Birthday: 19 September 1985 Age: 37 Birth Place: Seocheon-dong, Daejeon, South Korea About: Song Joong Ki's claim to fame was his role in the period Korean drama titled 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'. He had been labeled a 'flower boy' title for quite some time. Following his military discharge, Song Joong Ki made his small screen comeback with 'Descendants of the Sun'. His role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin in the show not only put an end to his ‘flower boy’ image but also made him a Hallyu star. The show was a huge success and massively contributed to his fan following. The star recently confirmed his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders as he announced their wedding and pregnancy in a letter addressed to his fans. 3 | Gong Yoo

Full Name: Gong Ji Cheol Birthday: 10 July 1979 Age: 43 Birth Place: Busan, South Korea About: Gong Yoo or Gong Ji Cheol is one of the most handsome Korean actors of all time. Known for his roles in 'Coffee Prince', 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', and 'Train to Busan' the star has little social media presence. Soon after completing his graduation, he started pursuing a career in show business. Before making his debut on South Korean television, he briefly worked as a video jockey on Mnet. The ‘Goblin’ star likes to maintain a low profile when he is not busy working on hits-to-be. The latter explains his usual absence on all social media. Despite being older than most famous Korean celebrities today, he has managed to maintain a massive fan following. Talk about aging like fine wine! 4 | Ji Chang Wook

Full Name: Ji Chang Wook Birthday: 5 July, 1987 Age: 35 Birth Place: Anyang, South Korea About: Ji Chang Wook is considered one of the most handsome Korean actors. This 35-year-old South Korean actor rose to fame with his famous portrayal of Carl Laker / Dong-hae in the 2010 Korean drama 'Smile Again'. The star has worked in some of the most famous Korean dramas including 'The K2', 'Healer' and 'Suspicious Partner'. 5 | Kim Soo Hyun

Name: Kim Soo Hyun Birthday: 16 February 1988 Age: 34 Birth Place: Seoul, South Korea About: One of the highest-paid, most popular actors in South Korea, Kim Soo Hyun became a household name in 2011 following the release of 'Dream High'. The latter was a teen musical drama where Kim Soo Hyun was able to shine amongst a star cast full of idols. 'My Love from the Star' and 'It's Okay to Not be Okay' are the two dramas that massively contributed to the star's overall public image and made him a global star. 6 | Park Seo Joon

Name: Park Seo Joon Birthday: 16 December 1988 Age: 34 Birth Place: Seoul, South Korea About: Park Seo Joon is one of Korea’s most handsome actors today. While fans love and admire the star’s visuals, he has a lot more to offer as an actor. Park Seo Joon has played a wide range of roles that established him as a versatile actor. From playing a narcissistic executive in ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ to playing a resilient ex-con in ‘Itaewon Class’ the star has exposed the audiences to every facet of his acting potential. His emotive acting skills allow viewers to really connect with him. 7 | Kim Seon Ho

Name: Kim Seon Ho Birthday: 8 May 1986 Age: 36 Birth Place: Seongbuk-dong, Seoul, South Korea About: Kim Seon Ho had worked in a fair share of plays before finally making his screen debut in the year 2017. While his first project was ‘Good Manager’, he amassed an international fan following for his role as Han Ji Pyeong in Netflix’s 2020 Korean drama ‘Start Up’ In the show ‘Start Up’, Kim Seon Ho played the second lead. His soulful acting in the drama allowed him to make a name for himself amongst some of the most well-known names in the industry. 8 | Jung Hae In

Name: Jung Hae In Birthday: 1 April 1988 Age: 34 Birth Place: Daebang-dong, Seoul, South Korea About: Jung Hae In was first introduced to the world in a music video by AOA in 2013. He has starred in a variety of popular romantic Korean dramas including ‘Something in the Rain’ and ‘One Spring Night’. His popularity was recently adorned with a highly-anticipated drama titled ‘Snowdrop’. In the show, ‘Snowdrop’ Jung Hae In starred alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. The pair was a hit among the fans of both the stars. The fans in turn were rewarded with exquisite chemistry by the lead pair. 9 | Lee Dong Wook

Name: Lee Dong Wook Birthday: 6 November 1981 Age: 41 Birth Place: Dobong-gu, Seoul, South Korea About: Lee Dong Wook is an actor, singer, host, and entertainer of South Korean origin. While the star had been a part of his share of hits and superhits, he rose to international fame following the release of the 2017 fantasy-romance drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’. His role as the grim reaper in the latter-mentioned show made him a favorite amongst audiences across the globe. Besides his hauntingly charming good looks, Lee Dong Wook is also known for his sharp sense of humor. He is famous for leaving people stunned and speechless with his wit and flawless presence of mind. 10 | Hyun Bin

Name: Kim Tae Pyung Birthday: 25 September 1982 Age: 40 Birth Place: Jamsil Bon Dong, Seoul, South Korea About: Hyun Bin or Kim Tae Pyung became a household name in South Korea following the release of ‘My Name is Kim Sam Soon’ and his stardom has been unstoppable ever since. In the years that followed, Hyun Bin was seen in some of the most popular Korean Dramas of all time. The latter set of shows included ‘Secret Garden’, ‘Memories of Alhambra’ and none other than ‘Crash Landing on You’. In the show ‘Crash Landing on You’, Hyun Bin played the role of an elite North Korean army officer that saves a South Korean heiress from his countrymen. The show was a massive success and allowed Hyun Bin to reunite with his ‘The Negotiation’ co-star and now wife- Son Ye Jin. 11 | Park Hyung Sik

Name: Park Hyung Sik Birthday: 16 November 1991 Age: 31 Birth Place: Yongin-si, South Korea About: An actor and singer from South Korea, Park Hyung Sik is known for his roles in some really popular Korean dramas. Following three years of training, Park Hyung Sik was introduced to the world as a part of the South Korean boy band ZE:A. He started out as a supporting actor in shows like ‘The Heirs’, ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ before finally getting lead roles in shows like ‘Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’ and ‘Happiness’. ‘Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’ was a huge commercial success. The show was an amalgamation of exquisite visual appeal, brilliant acting, and an excellent sense of humor. 12 | Cha Eun Woo

Name: Lee Dong Min Birthday: 30 March 1997 Age: 25 Birth Place: Gunpo-si, South Korea About: Cha Eun Woo or Lee Dong Min is a model, singer, and actor of South Korean origin. He debuted as a part of the South Korean boy band ASTRO in the year 2016. With his CG-like beauty, Cha Eun Woo is nothing short of a Korean miracle. Besides his unreal visuals, the 25-year-old star is also known for his roles in some very popular Korean dramas like ‘True Beauty’, ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and more. His latest project which is yet to release is a drama inspired by a webtoon. It has been reported that the said drama will be titled ‘A Good Day to be a Dog’. His visual appeal and overall influence as an artist has allowed him to become the face of many renowned national and international brands. 13 | Nam Joo Hyuk

Name: Nam Joo Hyuk Birthday: 22 February 1994 Age: 28 Birth Place: Dongsam-dong, Busan, South Korea About: Nam Joo Hyuk started his career in show business as a model before finally moving towards acting. The star initially also planned on pursuing basketball until his basketball days came to an abrupt end following an injury. He then moved to Seoul where he won a modeling contest and was subsequently hired as a model. His acting started gaining recognition following his appearances in dramas like ‘Who are You: School 2015’, ‘Cheese in the Trap’ and finally ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. In the show ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, Nam Joo Hyuk plays the role of a national-level swimmer who suffers from mental issues that act as hindrances in his performance as a swimmer. 14 | Kim Bum

Name: Kim Sang Bum Birthday: 7 July 1989 Age: 33 Birth Place: Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea About: Kim Bum or Kim Sang Bum is a South Korean actor, model, singer and dancer. He became popular as one of the four boys of F4 on the 2009 romantic Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’. The show was nothing short of a visual treat. The show’s charms were rewarded with high viewer ratings. The show was loved and admired not just in South Korea but across the globe. It is considered to be one of the primary factors that fueled the Korean wave in the years following the show’s release. His role as Lee Rang, a half-blood Gumiho in ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ and that of Han Joon Hwi in ‘Law School’ are some of his most significant and popular works. 15 | Lee Jong Suk

Name: Lee Jong Suk Birthday: 14 September 1989 Age: 33 Birth Place: Yongin, Gyeonggi, South Korea About: Starting out as a runway model in 2005, Lee Jong Suk later moved to acting. His modeling debut made him the youngest male model ever to walk the runway at Seoul Fashion Week. Known for his charming personality and phenomenal acting, Lee Jong Suk has been a part of a wide range of dramas. He has played the role of a public defender (I Can Hear Your Voice), a genius doctor raised in North Korea (Doctor Stranger), a webtoon character (W: Two Worlds Apart), and a chief editor (Romance is a Bonus Book). While the aforementioned Korean actors have been winning hearts for years, their fans can simply never have enough. Some might have a few names to add to this list of handsome Korean actors. Likewise, some might want to replace a few of the aforementioned names. The list might look different for different people. To contribute to any similar upcoming lists, drop the names of your favorite handsome Korean actors in the comments section.

