Top 3 2022 romantic Netflix K-dramas: Business Proposal, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Alchemy of Souls

Business Proposal One of the best releases of the year, especially because of how no-nonsense the flow was. Yes, there were moments of doubt where we thought its cliche storyline and scenes would overpower the overall scenario, but thankfully it stayed true to its theme. Ahn Hyo Seop played Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of a food company. He meets Shin Ha Ri, played by Kim Sejeong, on a blind date that is meant for an arranged marriage. She is someone who happens to be his employee, though the truth is unknown to them initially and leaves a lasting impression by portraying as someone she is not. Kang Tae Moo is captivated by her and pursues her much to the disappointment of his family and a chaos full of funny moments ensues. A definitely worthy weekend binge watch.

2022 saw a lot of heartwarming releases making its way to the people through Netflix. While thrillers, zombie shows and more such usually expected pieces did do their bits, rom-coms and other shows with hints of romance running through them, also found a celebratory place in the lineup. Dramas like ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, ‘Our Blues’, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, and more also sought affection and interest from the people with their own unique love stories. Meanwhile, here are some of our top favourite picks.

Alchemy of Souls

While a fantasy drama through and through, Alchemy of Souls also dipped into the romance genre. A story of mages led by Lee Jae Wook who is the son of one of the most skilled ones himself, it deals with a soul shifter who takes over the body of a commoner. It is set in the fantastical land of Daeho, where a group of four young ones, dubbed as the Four Seasons, encounter changes in their life. Their fates go through a twist as they come across the ‘alchemy of souls’, a forbidden type of magic in the land. Numerous soul shifters, created by the evil people who want to take over the King’s throne, run loose and become uncontrollable. In the midst of this Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) meets a girl named Mudeok (Jung So Min) whose body is taken over by a good willed soul shifter, Naksu (Go Yoon Jung). She offers to become his master by role playing as his maid. Romance blooms as they slowly become closer and go over the lines of being just a pupil and his master, fighting life and death. Alchemy of Souls is set to return with a second part, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow this December.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

What happens when an autistic lawyer, with top-notch grades has the opportunity to work at one of the most esteemed law firms of the country and also has a chance at love? That’s exactly what took place in this legal romance drama starring Park Eun Bin in the lead role of Woo Young Woo. She is a person on the autistic spectrum and has a unique way of looking at things as well as dealing with cases. After joining the Hanbada law firm, she comes across a man named Lee Jun Ho, who is the most efficient employee in the litigation team. While accompanying her through the many different types of cases, they become close and develop feelings for each other. The drama has fabulously dealt with sensitive issues as well as beautifully shown the love life of an autistic person, how different it can be and how one can let go of stereotypes, along with finding the right way to make people on the autistic spectrum feel included. The wholesome interactions between the lead couple, who became known as the ‘whale’ couple, thanks to Woo Young Woo’s obsession with the animal and her boyfriend Lee Jun Ho who indulges in her interests. Their unique dates, difficulty in skinship and intimacy, understanding of feelings, letting go of societal expectations and negativity as well as other topics were largely touched upon, further adding meaning to the romance of the two.