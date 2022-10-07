Top 3 Chinese actors you need to check out and their best roles: Yang Yang, Xiao Zhan, Dylan Wang

Yang Yang: One of the most known faces in the global sense of the C-dramaland, Yang Yang is a leader. Born on September 9, 1991 and of 31 years of age as of writing, he has maintained his looks fabulously well. Cutting a sleek edge in most of his roles, the handsome man follows the same style throughout his conduct- clean and sharp. Though his debut came about in 2010, he rose to fame a few years later, after catching the attention of the young fans.

Chinese dramas are all the rage following the boost of Asian content consumption around the world. With fabulous physique and flawless acting, the main characters of these stories are no less than world stars. Leading the genre of C-dramas to an international platform, here are our picks to get you started.

Best role by Yang Yang:

His breakout character was that of Xiao Nai in Love O2O which earned him international recognition and continues to be a fan favourite, becoming one of the most watched Chinese dramas ever. However, Yang Yang’s best easily has to be as Ye Xiu, the lord of an e-sport game Glory in The King’s Avatar. After being demoted from his team’s leader position, he decides to head to an internet cafe to figure out his path ahead only to create his own team full of not very experienced players. He charges ahead and leads them to victory earning the support from his fans. Ye Xiu’s character is greater than his others for even with the lack of a romance angle, he manages to play the best leader. He is skilled and adept, smooth and ready to take on challenges. With each loss and each win for the supposed ‘God’ of the game, you root for his success. A must-watch for fans!

Xiao Zhan:

Also known as Sean Xiao, the Chinese singer, actor and performer was born on October 5, 1991. Starting his interest in arts, he is known to have learned violin and kept himself occupied with photography, also known to have started a career as a graphic designer. His artist life began as a participant of the show ‘X-FIRE’, he debuted with 8 others to become a part of the idol group X NINE. As a main vocalist, his voice often shone on TV programs.

Best role by Xiao Zhan:

It has to be The Untamed! The show that launched him to acting stardom, Xiao Zhan played the notorious Wei Wu Xian. When you first watch the show, you may find him very demanding though good natured, however his character development throughout the course of the drama is exceptionally amazing- proving to be worthy of all the praise he has so received. The turnaround in his good to slightly evil with wise intentions and back to good as he seeks his soulmate is a fine piece of art that everyone needs to watch.

Dylan Wang:

The young star was born on December 20, 1998 and at only 23 years of age has managed to score some immensely noteworthy roles under his belt. After winning on a variety program where he was pitting against fellow idol-aspirants, Dylan Wang’s entertainment journey has been nothing short of applause-worthy as he continues to climb the ladder of fame, each step bigger than the last.

Best role of Dylan Wang:

While he does have a couple of heavily worthy options to pick from, we think his most underrated character has to be that of Qi Xiao in The Rational Life. Some may argue that the focus in the show was not on him but on his costar Qin Lan, so was the case in Meteor Garden which essentially is his biggest hit. In this office romance show, one can see the various sides to the actor Dylan Wang as he is not portrayed as this larger than life man but a mere human vying for the attention of his co-worker. Moreover, rather than some fancy outfit, his simplistic formal look does wonders according to us. New fans of the actor may point out that the drama ‘Love Between Fairy and Devil’ proved to me more of a challenging and crucial role for him, we will stick to our real life boyfriend picture of Dylan Wang and the groundedness that it brings.

