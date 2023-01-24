Top 3 K-dramas from January 2023 that you need to watch: Crash Course in Romance and more

In today's world, where we are spoiled for choice, deciding what to watch can be difficult. There are a fair few parameters that might help you decide the same. Do you like romantic shows more or do you prefer cerebral dramas? Is there a particular actor or actress you want to watch? While the list of parameters to choose from is never-ending, you can always try new genres, artists, and languages with or in which you want to watch your next drama.

Every year, January brings with it a certain urge to try and explore new, different things. We change our routines, our habits, our wardrobe, our diets, and almost anything that we think needs a little change. While we are at it, why limit this urge to explore unexplored foods and clothes? Why not go above and beyond and select some freshly brewed K-content? As January comes to an end, let's take a look at the top 3 K-dramas that premiered this month.

1. Crash Course in Romance Released on January 14, 2023, ‘Crash Course in Romance’ revolves around the bittersweet equation of a star teacher and a banchan shop owner. The drama starts off with a star teacher, Choi Chi Yeol, going through his rigorous routine, endlessly competing to stay at the top. His work-life balance, or lack thereof, causes him to develop an eating disorder where he has a hard time-consuming food. Nam Haeng Seon, on the other hand, is a former national athlete, a resilient mother, and a highly energetic individual. She finds herself entering the cutthroat world of college admissions on account of her daughter’s desire. Things get trickier and funnier as they both find something they need each other for. The show has a refreshing style of narration. The contrast between a teacher who relies almost equally on showmanship as he does on his math and a mother who has a strong personality but is very grounded is definitely something to look forward to. Parallel to the development of this bittersweet relationship between two adults, we get glimpses of what life is like for South Korean high school students. This slightly unconventional K-drama about lighthearted romance that premiered in January 2023 will be an interesting watch this January. Genre: Romantic comedy Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Do Yeon, and Roh Yoon Seo Number of Episodes: 16 Streaming Platform: Netflix

2. Brain Cooperation/Brain Works ‘Brain Cooperation’ premiered on January 2, 2023. The show revolves around two men who have completely different personalities. This investigative, sci-fi drama dissects how two very different people are forced to work together on something very unusual and extremely challenging. Shin Ha Ru is a neuroscientist who is made of money. He is a self-absorbed product of generations of wealth. The show builds on his encounter with Geum Myung Se, a detective who is seemingly curt but is actually really kind at heart. Things get all the more interesting when the two are joined by a hypnotic investor who helps them solve some intriguing crime mysteries. The show has mystery, and the show has teamwork. It is an amalgam of a cerebral storyline and brilliant acting. The show airs at 21:50 every Monday and Tuesday. If you are looking to watch something comedic yet thrilling, you must give ‘Brain Cooperation’ a chance. Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Crime. Cast: Jung Yong Hwa, Cha Tae Hyun, Kwak Sun Young, Ye Ji Won Number of Episodes: 16 Streaming Platform: KBS2

3. Strangers Again Kang Sora plays the role of a divorce lawyer Oh Ha Ra, who is known as the ‘goddess of litigation’. She has a strong personality and refuses to be put down anytime she finds herself entangled in a confrontation. Goo Eun Beom, played by Jang Seung Jo, is Oh Ha Ra’s ex-husband who according to her is an excellent example of what karma is capable of. Her frustration stems from a past memory of infidelity that caused the two of them to separate. Things get even more interesting when life brings the two of them together again. ‘Strangers Again’ is another January release that you simply cannot ignore. With its spontaneous dialogues and impeccable comic timing, it simply never lets you get bored. The comedic yet fierce arguments will keep you hooked throughout the episodes. If you cannot decide between a romantic comedy and a legal drama, go ahead and pick ‘Strangers Again’ because it gives you both. It has the charm of a romantic comedy and the excitement of a legal drama. Genre: Romantic Comedy, Legal Cast: Kang So Ra, Jang Seung Jo No. of Episodes: Ongoing Streaming Platform: Viki

