Top 3 Korean dramas that you can watch now to fill the void that Vincenzo has left behind

Vincenzo has ended, much to the dismay of K-Drama lovers worldwide. While it did end on a high note, with not only the highest ratings, breaking its own personal record but also with one of the best drama endings in the history of K-Dramas. Fans have been waiting for any and all updates on whether Vincenzo is going to be getting a second season, especially since the last episode and the last scene, in particular, seemed to hint at the same. However, in all likelihood, a second season is probably not coming any time soon, if at all.

In the meanwhile, if you have been looking for K-Dramas to watch that are quite like Vincenzo and will fill the void in your heart that was left behind by Vincenzo, here are 3 that you can watch that are guaranteed to get the job done!

The Fiery Priest

The Fiery Priest was the highest-rated miniseries drama in 2019, that is, at the time of its airing, according to Nielsen Korea, which speaks volumes about its quality. Kim Nam Gil plays a priest with a fiery temper, Michael Kim, giving the drama its name. Once again giving us the figure of an unlikely hero who stays on the path of God and therefore cannot stand to be in the presence of evil, Michael Kim is an ex-NIS agent turned priest but his character is totally contrary to his chosen profession. Watch as this angry priest finishes evil one by one. It also comes from the same writer who wrote Vincenzo so you can expect excellence as a matter of course.

Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is based on an original webtoon called Exemplary Taxi (literal translation). The protagonist of the drama, Kim Do Gi, played by Lee Je Hoon, is a taxi driver for Rainbow Taxi Company. However, this business goes much deeper than what it looks like on the surface. Rainbow Taxi Driver exacts revenge on behalf of its customers who avail this service. When victims are too powerless to avenge their perpetrators, Rainbow Taxi Service opts to do it for them. Kim Do Gi's own mother was also murdered, which, in all likelihood, brought him into this business. Esom plays Kang Ha Na, a staunch believer of justice and a sharp lawyer. Pyo Ye Jin plays Go Eun, serving as the hacker of the group. The character of Lee Je Hoon can be described as a dark hero, although something completely different from anything you've seen before.

Time Between Dog and Wolf

Starring Lee Joon Gi in the nascent years of his career, this drama is full of fierce intensity and all the tropes you loved about Vincenzo, perhaps darker. Instead of the Mafia, this drama deals with the Triad in Thailand and their crimes. Lee Joon Gi plays Soo Hyun, who gets adopted into the family of an NIS agent after his mother is brutally murdered by the Triad. He grows up to become an NIS agent himself but is unable to live a normal life as the trauma from his childhood keeps on resurfacing. One day, he's given a mission to infiltrate the Triad and he takes it on without hesitation, assuming a new identity to become part of the Triad and finish it from the inside.

