Top 5 e-sports C-dramas to get started with: Love O2O, Gank You Heart, Falling Into Your Smile and more

Chinese dramas are becoming the new fad for the young viewers and we are here to give some crucial suggestions for your watch list. Here are 5 e-sports C-dramas to tune into next.

The classic first pick for any newbie, ‘Love O2O’ stars Yang Yang and Zheng Shuang in the lead roles. As their characters get married in an online game, the two maneuver their dreams and develop feelings for each other in real life. They build a dream team together while also being in the same college.

Go Go Squid:

This one will make you root for the underdog! ‘Go Go Squid’ stars Yang Zi and Li Xian, a talented singer and a closed off cybersecurity professional. Their love story shows them on the path to success as they tackle emotions and growth as individuals.

Falling Into Your Smile:

A new favourite of the fans, ‘Falling Into Your Smile’ has Xu Kai and Cheng Xiao in lead roles of a rookie gamer and a professional God. She plans on establishing her name as a female pro-gamer in the world of male dominated online gaming. He is initially unsure of her skills, but with proper coaching sees to it that she proves to be a valuable asset to the team.

Gank Your Heart:

Wang Yibo and Wang Zixuan are the most unimaginable match as they live in different situations. An infamous esports player and an ambitious live streamer, they cross paths in an unexpected way and build an unusual match.

The King’s Avatar:

Our personal favourite, this drama is the reason why Yang Yang has the stronghold of the e-sports dramaland. Unlike the previous ones, this show has no inclination of romance and is purely built on sportsmanship and the will of a fallen King of the land. With the help of fellow lovers of the game, he is able to rise to the top.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Best of Dilraba Dilmurat: Top 3 C-dramas- Pretty Li Huizhen, Eternal Love & You Are My Glory