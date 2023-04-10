Top 5 easter movies you need watch with your family

1. Hop

Hop starts out in a place called “Easter Island.” E.B.’s dad is the easter bunny. It is E.B.’s destiny to get crowned as the easter bunny when all he wants to be is a drummer in a band. E.B. runs away from home to L.A. to follow his dreams. Here he meets a man named Fred O'Hare and tricks him into giving him shelter by making Fred believe that he is injured. While back on Easter Island, a chick named Phil is staging a coup to take over the island.

2. Peter Rabbit

Petter Rabbit is a story of Peter and, you guessed it right, who is a Rabbit and three of his sisters who like spending their time pestering Mr. McGregor in his vegetable garden. This movie is based on the books by Beatrix Potter. The house is inherited by Thomas. After this, Thomas tries his best to chase the family of rabbits out of his new home. He gets acquainted with a lady named Bea, who is a nature lover. Thomas starts falling in love with Bea, and his opinions about the whole situation change.

3. Zootopia

Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where all kinds of animals, from elephants to rabbits, coexist in harmony. Judy Hopps is a bunny who wants nothing more than to join the police academy. When Judy becomes the first-ever rabbit to join the force, she finds the challenges that come with the job. When a mysterious case threatens the peace of Zootopia, Judy signs up to investigate it. Judy ends up having to work with a sly fox named Nick Wilde.

4. Ice age

This movie is a cult classic loved by people of all ages. This story starts twenty thousand years ago. To avoid bad frostbite, all animals, big and small, start migrating across to the south. The story shows us the unexpected companionship of a sloth named Sid, a majestic mammoth named Manfred, and a saber-toothed tiger named Diego.

5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on the tale by Roald Dahl. The protagonist of this movie is a young boy named Charlie Bucket, whose family is struggling to make ends meet. One day Charlie finds a golden ticket in a chocolate bar and is given a chance to tour Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory with the other winners. The factory consists of Willy’s helpers named Oompa Loompas and chocolate rivers. Willy has a hidden motivation behind the tour that he will only reveal after the group of children show their true colors.

