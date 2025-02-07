Top 5 Films At The Box Office On 7th February 2025: Badass Ravi Kumar settles for 2nd spot; Sanam Teri Kasam surprises at number 1
Here's how top five films performed at the Hindi box office on February 7, 2025. The list features new entries, Badass Ravi Kumar, Sanam Teri Kasam re, and Loveyapa.
Hindi box office is observing a tough competition between recent releases to settle as the top-performing movie in the race. The box office chart, which was earlier led by Deva, has experienced a significant transformation with the arrival of new movies like Badass Ravi Kumar, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Loveyapa. With the entries of these three entertainers, let’s take a look at what the box office chart looked like on February 7, 2025.
Badass Ravi Kumar Comes 2nd; Sanam Teri Kasam Is On 1st Spot
Helmed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar opened to Rs 2.5 crore on the first day at the box office. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer has clinched the second spot in the race of top performers at the Hindi box office.
Sanam Teri Kasam, which has made its theatrical comeback after nine years, fetched Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, the musical action comedy is on the first spot.
Loveyapa opened to a low business of Rs 75 lakh on the first day of its release at the box office. The romantic comedy, which marks Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debuts, is the third best performer in Hindi markets.
Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force collected Rs 50 lakh on the third Friday. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s aerial actioner stands at the fourth spot. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva earned Rs 40 lakh on second Friday. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller is at the fifth position.
Box Office Chart Of Top 5 Movies In Hindi Markets On February 7, 2025:
|S No.
|Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office
|Net Collections
|1
|Sanam Teri Kasam
|Rs 4 crore
|2
|Badass Ravi Kumar
|Rs 2.5 crore
|3
|Loveyapa
|Rs 75 lakh
|4
|Sky Force
|Rs 50 lakh
|5
|Deva
|Rs 40 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 3rd February 2025: Deva and Sky Force lead on dull Monday