Top 5 GOT7 and BTS moments that united ARMY and Ahgases, feat RM and Jackson

From the iconic 2015 MAMA stage collab to Rapson! BTS and GOT7 have shared some iconic moments of friendship and brotherhood. Read on to find out.

In an industry crippled with rivalries and competition, finding true friendship is harder than finding a needle in a haystack! However, some idols share a genuinely good and honest friendship with each other despite competition. One such solid bond and friendship is between BTS and GOT7 members. BTS' RM and GOT7's Jackson are close friends and Jungkook is best friends with Yugyeom and BamBam. We take a look at some of their best friendship moments.

1. BTS x GOT7 collab stage - MAMA 2015

One of the most iconic stages in the history of MAMA is the collab stage between BTS and GOT7! The start of a new friendship, that has remained the same over the years. The epic dance battle began with Jackson and RM (then: Rap Monster) going head to head before members of both groups joined the pair for some perfectly synchronised moves. Fans loved the collab stage and it earned them the name - GOTBANGTAN!

2. RM and Jackson

RM and Jackson are best friends and it is amazing to see their friendship blossom into a rock-solid friendship for life. Jackson coined the term, Rapson, combining their stage names. Though they share some amazing moments, there is one that is truly special. In an interview with American TV show host Zach Sang, Jackson described RM as his 'conclusion', and said that he would love to collaborate with him. We are waiting for the Rapson collab too!

3. When Bruno Mars united JAY B and V

At the 2015 MBC Gayo Daejejun, JAY B and V danced their heart out to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk, matching steps together and Jimin watching them proudly. We cherish these beautiful moments of friendship between the GOTBANGTAN members.

4. Jungkook and Yugyeom

RM and Jackson aren't the only close friends, Jungkook and Yugyeom are best friends and part of a common group chat called - 97 Liners chat, comprising of Jungkook, BamBam, Yugyeom, Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN‘s The8, Mingyu, and DK, and NCT’s Jaehyun. In this video below, they are seen sharing a warm hug and a genuine moment of friendship.

5. When Jackson made BTS laugh

Jackson is adorable and hilarious and we love him for that. Here Jackson is seen reacting to JYP and MAMAMOO's iconic stage collab and BTS members were seen laughing heartily at Jackson's viral meme reaction.

