Top 5 highlights from Stray Kids' Lollapalooza set that's making fans speculate their next moves

Stray Kids’ graced Lollapalooza yesterday and even though the setlist remained unofficial, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of some beloved B-side tracks featured in the soundcheck. Here are the top 5 highlights from their electrifying musical performance:

Thunderous Live Band Version

Stray Kids set the stage ablaze with a captivating live band rendition of their hit track Thunderous. The group's signature energy combined with the dynamic sound of a live band created an unforgettable experience for the crowd.

S-Class - Rock Version

In a show of artistic versatility, Stray Kids surprised their audience with a thrilling rock version of S-Class. The powerful guitar riffs and intense vocals added an edgy twist to the song, earning cheers from fans.

MANIAC – Remix

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when Stray Kids unleashed a mind-blowing remix of MANIAC. The group's experimentation with the song's original elements, combined with creative new additions, had the audience grooving to the infectious beats.

My Pace

A fan-favorite, My Pace, made its way into the setlist, proving to be an irresistible crowd-pleaser. The song's catchy melody and uplifting lyrics had fans singing along, creating a euphoric atmosphere at Lollapalooza Paris.

Superbowl

The adrenaline-pumping track Superbowl elevated the energy levels at the festival. Stray Kids' flawless performance of this intense anthem left a lasting impression on everyone present, making it one of the standout moments of the night.

Stray Kids’ first K-Pop group to headline Paris

Earlier this year, Stray Kids made headlines as the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza Paris, cementing their global recognition. The group's recent album 5-STAR had broken records and received widespread acclaim, setting the stage for their triumphant performance. Fans, both attending the festival and following from afar, eagerly awaited the setlist and were beyond thrilled with the eclectic mix of songs. From head-banging tracks to heartwarming anthems, Stray Kids showcased their versatility and ability to captivate diverse audiences.