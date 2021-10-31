Top 5 iconic outfits from SM Entertainment’s Halloween Party feat. NCT, Super Junior, aespa & more

As is tradition, SM Entertainment has come up with this year’s ‘SM HALLOWEEN HOUSE’ on October 31. Known as SM Wonderland, the plethora of the label’s artists gather for a fun-filled night. Often dubbed as the K-pop Met Gala, the artists go all out when it comes to their costumes.

The label teased the return of the party this year after missing in 2020 with a ‘Squid Game’ themed invitation. The infamous dalgona candy with a stamp of the company’s logo was sent out to the artists who seemed to be very excited to bring this year’s festivities. Here are our favourite picks from this year’s party.

1. Jungwoo and Taeyong:

This one is the winner according to us and rightly so. NCT’s Jungwoo looked too good to be true dressed as Bella Swan from the ‘Twilight’ series. Complementing him as the rightful partner was NCT’s leader Taeyong in the form of Edward Cullen.

2. Shindong:

The Super Junior member took the 2nd spot according to us. ‘Squid Game’ theme and we had to expect some outfits inspired by the series. Shindong looked like the perfect ‘Red Light Green Light’ doll Younghee.

3. Karina:

Queen of Hearts indeed. aespa’s Karina took on the role of a Queen and looked the part, complete with a staff to match her costume. The lips drawn on her face took the crown for us though.

4. Sungchan:

Joker never gets old. NCT’s Sungchan looked deadly scary with his green bleached and dishevelled hair along with the signature red lips. His stern look coupled with a physique like the original Joker took us back to when we first saw the character.

5. Yeri:

Red Velvet's Yeri took her own spin on the enigmatic character from a famous K-drama. Dressed as Chaekyung Shin from ‘Princess Hours’, we loved her non-horrifying but equally remarkable choice.

