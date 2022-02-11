Top 5 moments of Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin from ‘Crash Landing on You’

From December 2019 to February 2020, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin greeted us as the star-crossed lovers, Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Seri through the mega-hit series, ‘Crash Landing On You’. In January 2021, the two were revealed to be dating, with Son Ye Jin’s agency sharing, “The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings, and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well.”

Yesterday, on February 10, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their plans to marry through sweet, heartfelt letters on Instagram and made us fall in love with the two all over again. Hyun Bin’s letter, especially, made a reference to ‘Crash Landing on You’, saying, “Jung Hyuk and Seri, who were together in the work, are going to take another step together.” To celebrate our beloved BinJin couple from ‘Crash Landing on You’, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite moments of the two from the series.

*SPOILER ALERT*

1. Crash Landing (Episode 1)

The first moment on this list undoubtedly has to be the first time that the two meet, with Seri stuck in a tree after a paragliding mishap, Jung Hyuk standing on guard in military fatigues. Misunderstanding follows soon after as Seri believes Jung Hyuk to be a defector when it’s actually her who has ended up on the other side of the border.

2. Flirting for Freedom (Episode 2)

Shortly after being saved from being run over by a military vehicle by Jung Hyuk, Seri attempts to flirt with him, in order to get someone on her side. While she’s confident that she’s succeeding, little does she know that Jung Hyuk is actually in the midst of debating whether or not to kill her.

3. The Bonfire Scene (Episode 5)

Seri and Jung Hyuk take the train to Pyongyang so that she can get a photo clicked for her passport, but the train breaks down and stops in the way. It gets dark as they wait for the train to get repaired, and Jung Hyuk sets up a little bonfire for the two. The two indulge in some friendly conversation, with Seri mentioning an old Indian proverb: “Sometimes the wrong train takes you to the right station” and joking about how she really did take the wrong train this time. On a more serious note, Seri tells Jung Hyuk that she hopes he’s happy after she leaves, adding that she hopes he arrives at the right station, whichever train he might take.

4. Searching in the Snow (Episode 8)

After trying to push him away in fear that she might aggravate his situation, Seri is worried that Jung Hyuk will freeze as he walks back home through the heavy snowfall, so she takes off to search for him in a car. When she finds him, she tells him through teary eyes that she’s only giving him a ride home, but Jung Hyuk wordlessly pulls her into an embrace that the viewers perhaps needed as much as the two of them did at that point. The OST playing in the background, the falling snow, BinJin holding on to each other, and us watching with our silently breaking hearts.

5. The Reunion (Episode 16)

Seri travels to Switzerland, and for a moment, she thinks that she sees Jung Hyuk playing the piano. It turns out to be someone else, leaving her dejected but undeterred. She decides to go paragliding (again) and ends up making somewhat of an awkward landing. Cue Jung Hyuk, the love of her life, ready to greet her with a quip about having reached the right destination despite boarding the wrong train.

Which was your favourite moment of the two from ‘Crash Landing on You’? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: When Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin REVEALED their favourite scenes from Crash Landing on You