Top 5 moments of 2PM's Junho and Girls Generation’s Yoona that have fans wishing they start dating

K-Pop stars Junho from 2PM and YoonA from Girls' Generation, are both second-generation idols who have joined forces in an adorable romantic comedy K-Drama. The series is garnering a lot of attention and is constantly leaving its mark on the drama list charts ever since it was released. While offering fans a sneak peek into the captivating on-screen chemistry, there is also a behind the scene history of the artists, not many people know about. Here are to 5 moments of Junho and YoonA that leaves fans wanting and wishing for more.

The recent pairing of Junho and YoonA for the JTBC drama King the Land is leaving the audience dazzled. Their on-screen chemistry is so intense and engrossing that fans were literally baffled when their dating rumors broke out. Even though their agencies have denied the dating rumor, fans really hoped it was true as they would love to see more from the couple in real life

2. Lion Heart dance practice

During a behind-the-scenes dance practice, YoonA took the opportunity to teach Junho the choreography for the popular girl group's song, Lion Heart. With patience, she demonstrated the dance moves while Junho attentively observed and did his best to replicate the steps.

3. Senorita dance performance

In an exceptional display at MBC 2021, they took to the stage and performed a captivating rendition of the popular song Senorita. Their rendition was filled with sweetness and sensuality, instantly captivating the attention of the audience.

4. Strong Heart variety show

Earlier today, the popular variety show Strong Heart welcomed special guests from 2 PM and SNSD/Girls' Generation. The segment highlighted Taecyeon and Yoona, whose rumored relationship had been a hot topic for the past few months. It was revealed that the two are currently working together on Family Outing Season 2. The hosts eagerly probed for intriguing details about Taecyeon's relationship with Yoona and other women, but unfortunately, no significant information was uncovered.

5. Love Never Felt So Good

The duo recently reunited on stage at MBC 2022 to perform the track Love Never Felt So Good, showcasing a different vibe compared to their previous hit, Senorita. This time, they embraced a cute and cheerful concept, which suited them both perfectly!

Given their history of interactions and deep friendship, YoonA and Junho are bound to display unmatched chemistry. Undoubtedly, their performance will captivate the hearts of countless individuals, making them the kings and queens of the stage.

