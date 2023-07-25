Top 5 moments of IU’s Palette with NewJeans: Hyein sings Get Up, Hanni talks about Super Shy MV shooting

On July 24th, 'NewJeans Color Switch Ep.21' was unveiled on the YouTube channel 'IU Official' channel '[IU's Palette]'. In this 'IU's Palette', the members from NewJeans were together. IU was happy to meet the NewJeans who showed up in 'IU's Palette'. Moreover, the group and staff members who were together uncovered that they were sitting tight for a meeting with NewJeans. IU likewise uncovered an incident of her experience with Hyein prior to recording. She said she felt great whenever she saw Hyein.

The top 5 moments in IU’s Palette with NewJeans:

NewJeans members expressed their sentiments about showing up on 'Palette'. Danielle said that she originally heard that 'Palette' would be possible for them, she was energized that she and the rest would be ready to sing before their senior, IU while watching the previous episodes, and having the option to hear her sing would be a fantasy. She was truly anticipating coming on to the show.

IU and Hyein’s connection:

IU likewise referenced the number 2008 with Hyein. IU said, "I debuted in 2008, yet Hyein was brought into the world in 2008. I was likewise amazed." Simultaneously, she said that perhaps when she went to a broadcast station or some place around then, she heard that 'a middle school student debuted', however she didn't know that was true, alluding to what Hyein and her share between them. Afterward, Hyein sang the shortest songs on their album, Get Up. Her honey vocals lit up the room and IU was nearly spellbound by her voice. When Hyein completed the song, she said that she favored Get Up over Super Shy now due to how wonderfully Hyein sang the track.

Hanni talks about shooting Super Shy:

NewJeans Hanni additionally uncovered the in the background of the movement of 'Super Shy', one of the title tracks of mini album 'Get Up'. She admitted that she rehearsed for 5 hours subsequent to receiving her first choreography and said that when she returned home and washed up, however her arm didn't go up and said that every one of the members went through exactly the same thing, drawing chuckling.

Danielle and Hyeing pick their songs from the album:

The individuals from NewJeans likewise uncovered their main tracks from their second mini album 'Get Up'. As a matter of some importance, Hyein picked 'Get Up' and said that it was a marvelous track with somewhat of a R&B feel. She liked it since she could feel the appeal of the individuals' voices. Then, Danielle revealed, "The main track is 'New Jeans'. The title of the track is 'New Jeans.'

Minji talks about being recognized:

Likewise, after their debut, Minji admitted to a few odd or peculiar encounters. She said, "It occurred in winter, and I went to the general store wearing a long padding coat and just my fingers appearing. I asked the clerk what kind of things they had." He halted and when I left, he unobtrusively caught me and said, "I'm a Bunnie."

