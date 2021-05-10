  1. Home
Top 5 moments from Run BTS x The Game Caterers that cemented our love for Bangtan members

BTS members equal entertainment and fun and their collaboration with The Game Caterers proves just that! Read on to find out.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2021 03:11 pm
BTS members flaunt their style in the newly released concept photos for Butter BTS members flaunt their style in the newly released concept photos for Butter (Pic credit - HYBE)
BTS members equal entertainment and fun and all the moments they spend together on Run BTS is a gold mine for Internet memes! If the top 10 Bangtan betrayals had an alternative name - it would be Run BTS! Recently, Run BTS collaborated with the producers of The Game Caterers to create special episodes of Run BTS X The Game Caterers. In the special episodes, BTS members have to answer some interesting and tricky questions posed by PD Na Young Suk of The Game Caterers. If members win they will be rewarded with snacks and food, and if not, they will have to go through hilarious punishments. Here are our top 5 favourite moments from Run BTS x The Game Caterers.

1. Jin's old man quotes!

Jin is the oldest member in BTS and leaves no chance in reminding his members that too. Of course, with all the funny interactions, we are blessed with some iconic quotes too.

2. Jinmin sweet moment feat J-Hope throwing shade at Jin

Are they even BTS if they don't throw shade at one another. In a sweet moment, our worldwide handsome Jin showered praises on Jimin's petite and beautiful face. However, J-Hope wasted no time in shading Jin, by saying that he couldn't compliment Jimin better. Sigh,  we love the chaotic energy.

3. Yoongi's reaction when anyone mentions Agust D

We love our savage Suga, but we love our sweet Suga slightly better! Suga loves it when people shower praises on his work and his mixtape. Check out his reaction when they played the track People (Agust D) during the episode.

4. YoonJin being done with Bangtan for 13430 minutes straight

The two oldest members of BTS Jin and Suga often have to babysit the younger members, and sometimes, well most of the times, they don't listen to their hyungs. Here's YoonJin being done with BTS for 13430 minutes straight.

P.S. - Can you spot the name of the song in the title.

5. A complete chaos!

It isn't Run BTS unless there is pandemonium! There is bonding, friendship, bromance and madness, and we love them for it. 

Also, in the preview for the next episode, our beloved golden maknae is balancing himself on his head! This screams 'Peak Jungkook energy' ain't it?

What are your favourite moments from Run BTS? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch RUN BTS?
You can watch RUN BTS on Weverse and V-Live and the collab with The Game Caterers, you can watch on YouTube.

Credits :HYBE,Twitter

