Top 5 moments from Run BTS x The Game Caterers that cemented our love for Bangtan members

BTS members equal entertainment and fun and all the moments they spend together on Run BTS is a gold mine for Internet memes! If the top 10 Bangtan betrayals had an alternative name - it would be Run BTS! Recently, Run BTS collaborated with the producers of The Game Caterers to create special episodes of Run BTS X The Game Caterers. In the special episodes, BTS members have to answer some interesting and tricky questions posed by PD Na Young Suk of The Game Caterers. If members win they will be rewarded with snacks and food, and if not, they will have to go through hilarious punishments. Here are our top 5 favourite moments from Run BTS x The Game Caterers.

1. Jin's old man quotes!

Jin is the oldest member in BTS and leaves no chance in reminding his members that too. Of course, with all the funny interactions, we are blessed with some iconic quotes too.

quotable quotes from kim seokjin (the game caterers x run bts) pic.twitter.com/Ez5q3c73cq — nina (@_saranghaenjk) May 8, 2021

2. Jinmin sweet moment feat J-Hope throwing shade at Jin

Are they even BTS if they don't throw shade at one another. In a sweet moment, our worldwide handsome Jin showered praises on Jimin's petite and beautiful face. However, J-Hope wasted no time in shading Jin, by saying that he couldn't compliment Jimin better. Sigh, we love the chaotic energy.

In the game Caterers X run BTS

Jin praising Jimin

jin:Jimin's just so darn cute

jhope:Got nothing, huh, jin?

jin:Not true! Something else? 'He's got a small, beautiful face.

:that's sweet

WAAAHH I AGREE WITH THAT SEOKJIN, AND LOOK AT #ParkJimin's face,

SO ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/46vInxtjIz — Xia Ara⁷ (@snowaexiaa) May 8, 2021

3. Yoongi's reaction when anyone mentions Agust D

We love our savage Suga, but we love our sweet Suga slightly better! Suga loves it when people shower praises on his work and his mixtape. Check out his reaction when they played the track People (Agust D) during the episode.

‘People’ by Agust D made a brief appearance in Episode 2 of The Game Caterers x Run BTS pic.twitter.com/Q0Beb0iL64 — Min Suga HQ⁷ (@MINSUGAHQ) May 7, 2021

4. YoonJin being done with Bangtan for 13430 minutes straight

The two oldest members of BTS Jin and Suga often have to babysit the younger members, and sometimes, well most of the times, they don't listen to their hyungs. Here's YoonJin being done with BTS for 13430 minutes straight.

basically today's Run BTS X The Game Caterers episode but it's that Le Festin Ratatouille meme pic.twitter.com/MfMG9BGuSY — jan⁷ (@ABYSSOCLOCK) May 7, 2021

P.S. - Can you spot the name of the song in the title.

5. A complete chaos!

It isn't Run BTS unless there is pandemonium! There is bonding, friendship, bromance and madness, and we love them for it.

run bts x the game caterers ep 2 was a total chaos i love watching the boys having fun aaaack pic.twitter.com/pu1qjGIFEl — 김석진 (@seokjinie29) May 8, 2021

Also, in the preview for the next episode, our beloved golden maknae is balancing himself on his head! This screams 'Peak Jungkook energy' ain't it?

Where can you watch RUN BTS? You can watch RUN BTS on Weverse and V-Live and the collab with The Game Caterers, you can watch on YouTube.

