Top 5 moments when THESE K-pop leaders made their fans and members proud feat BTS’ RM, TWICE’s Jihyo & more

A leader in a K-Pop group has many responsibilities and rarely do they reap any benefits but they do it with their utmost determination but there are some leaders that show their skills which makes their members as well as fans extremely proud of them so let’s take a look :-

BTS’ RM is famously known to be a diligent leader and he has proven that over and over as the group has gained importance globally but there is a moment that trumps everything and it's the first speech he gave at U.N. General Assembly in 2018. Being the only member who speaks English, which he also learned over the course of being an idol, he gave one of the most moving speeches where he reached out to the youth, telling them that they should love themselves before loving anyone else. The fans were anyway proud of him but even the members were awestruck by the preparations he had done and how grateful they were for him to take up such a task.

Another leader who is known for his dedication towards fans as well as members, he is a warmhearted and sensitive being who does various things for the people around. From reviewing songs for his fans everyday to standing up for his team from the very beginning- Bangchan has proven his determined stance all the way but one instance stands out that had the members feeling proud of him. During a concert, the members were taking pictures and they decided to take it as a pile, over one another but Bangchan took most of the weight so Han doesn’t feel it as they took the picture. Han, later, pointed it out, saying that his ‘heart fluttered’ at the gesture. This is just a small incident but that just shows how he goes out of his way, unconsciously too, for his members as well as fans.

Besides being an exceptional vocalist, Jihyo is also a dependable leader. Fans as well as members vouch for this statement as they see the various gestures done by Jihyo. During a particular live, TWICE members Momo, Nayeon and Jeongyeon were talking about Jihyo and how she is the ‘glue that holds the group together’. They said that she is indispensable and that without her, they don’t think the group could do well. The way they praise her even while she is not around shows how much impact Jihyo has on the group members.

It wouldn’t make sense to not include the man who went through a lot to make sure his members remained together. While the group members obviously helped each other as they left JYP Entertainment, JAY B studied various laws and consulted lawyers before claiming the name GOT7 so the group could still exist outside of the company and they wouldn’t have to start from scratch. This shows how much he cares for the group and took it upon himself to make sure that their efforts do not go to waste.

Known to be the ‘mother’ of the group, Irene has always been the strict leader who makes sure the members are taken care of and there have been various times where the members have revealed that she constantly checks up on them and the fans have even seen how she unconsciously looks out for them. One instance as such was during Gaon Chart Music Awards in early 2022. Due to the COVID-19 situation, everyone should have been wearing their mask, so did Red Velvet members. When the members arrived on the red carpet, many photographers asked them to take off their masks so they could get ‘better’ images. But Irene refused to do so, which got her trending as fans loved her response and the care she had for members.

What do you think of these leaders? Let us know in the comments below.